The Best Buffalo Trace Bourbon (That's Not Impossible To Find)
Backed by two centuries of history, the Buffalo Trace Distillery is known for creating a variety of cherished bourbon brands. In addition to its namesake bourbon, Buffalo Trace also produces George T. Stagg, Ancient Age, Elmer T. Lee, Van Winkle, and Blanton's Single Barrel. Despite the undeniable quality of these selections, bourbon aficionados face two major issues when attempting to secure their favorite Buffalo Trace brands: availability and price. In the event that you can find a prized bottle, you may be in for a bit of sticker shock (consider that a bottle of 15 year Pappy Van Winkle from 2007 will cost you an astounding $4,999).
Accordingly, our ranking of Buffalo Trace bourbon brands from worst to best uses accessibility as a factor, as even the tastiest bourbons won't be very impressive if you can't get your hands on them. To this end, we placed the award-winning Eagle Rare in the top spot because it's both readily available and top-notch in terms of quality. As stated by our reviewer, "It's ridiculously smooth, smells of sweet maple and caramel with a little bit of a wine vibe, and it tastes of oak and nuts with a bit of spice." When it comes to price, the cost of Eagle Rare is bound to fluctuate based on your location. For instance, our reviewer found their bottle for about $70, while a more recent search found one for $85.99. Nevertheless, this product is well worth the price, whether you're a seasoned bourbon drinker or just getting your feet wet.
What makes Eagle Rare so special?
Eagle Rare is beloved for its smooth taste and unique recipe. This bourbon features a mash bill (the combination of grains that go into the liquor) containing less than 10% rye. Rye is a type of grain that plays an instrumental role in whiskey-making (hence, the name "rye whiskey"). Rye whiskey tends to be a bit spicier and more herbaceous when it comes to flavor, whereas bourbons, including Eagle Rare, have a pleasant sweetness. This sweet, palatable flavor is a large part of the reason why our reviewer urges, "Do yourself a favor and drink [Eagle Rare] neat," as ice will detract from the flavor of the bourbon as it melts and waters down the beverage. You should also avoid mixers and add-ins with Eagle Rare, much like the many other liquor brands that we recommend you drink straight (a list that also includes Reyka Vodka and Disaronno Originale).
As for what other people think of Eagle Rare, a Reddit thread shows that the value of this bourbon is closely linked to its price point. When asked whether Eagle Rare was worth a purchase for an affordable $40 per bottle, a commenter states, "It's sort of a staple journey whiskey ... It isn't going to blow your socks off, but it's solid at the price." "Super easy sipper and quite sweet and oaky," another commenter says. While flashier (and less accessible) brands might be more impressive, Eagle Rare is a great choice if you're seeking something satisfying that won't break the bank.