The Best Buffalo Trace Bourbon (That's Not Impossible To Find)

Backed by two centuries of history, the Buffalo Trace Distillery is known for creating a variety of cherished bourbon brands. In addition to its namesake bourbon, Buffalo Trace also produces George T. Stagg, Ancient Age, Elmer T. Lee, Van Winkle, and Blanton's Single Barrel. Despite the undeniable quality of these selections, bourbon aficionados face two major issues when attempting to secure their favorite Buffalo Trace brands: availability and price. In the event that you can find a prized bottle, you may be in for a bit of sticker shock (consider that a bottle of 15 year Pappy Van Winkle from 2007 will cost you an astounding $4,999).

Accordingly, our ranking of Buffalo Trace bourbon brands from worst to best uses accessibility as a factor, as even the tastiest bourbons won't be very impressive if you can't get your hands on them. To this end, we placed the award-winning Eagle Rare in the top spot because it's both readily available and top-notch in terms of quality. As stated by our reviewer, "It's ridiculously smooth, smells of sweet maple and caramel with a little bit of a wine vibe, and it tastes of oak and nuts with a bit of spice." When it comes to price, the cost of Eagle Rare is bound to fluctuate based on your location. For instance, our reviewer found their bottle for about $70, while a more recent search found one for $85.99. Nevertheless, this product is well worth the price, whether you're a seasoned bourbon drinker or just getting your feet wet.

