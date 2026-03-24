What Is Bologna Actually Made Of?

Bologna is one of America's most recognizable lunch meats — but what exactly goes into it? In the U.S., bologna is a a processed and pasteurized mixture of super finely ground meats, generally a blend that could contain pork, turkey, chicken, and beef — plus a mixture of non-meat ingredients like oil, water, spices, and curing agents. The ingredients are emulsified, just like a proper homemade mayonnaise, so that they blend into a solid form when cooked.

If you've ever wondered how bologna is really made, the answer starts with surprisingly tightly regulated processes. The USDA categorizes bologna as a frankfurter — the same classification as hot dogs — so bologna is really just a big hot dog. As such, the maximum allowable fat content is 30%, and the USDA has a mandate that all "cooked" sausages must be "reduced to minute particles," basically becoming meat paste before cooking.

This ultra-ground meat is mixed with other spices — like coriander, celery powder, black pepper, and allspice, plus curing agents (preservatives), like sodium nitrate, and (sometimes) binders and/or fillers, like dextrose, corn syrup, or dry milk. Once cooked in its casing, the result is a massive pink hot dog of uniform consistency. Although essentially a liquid mash of meat and fat, it holds its processed shape beautifully, even when sliced thin.