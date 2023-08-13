Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is one of the most popular condiments in the world. According to Statista, in 2021, it even managed to knock off ranch and ketchup as America's favorite condiment, which is an impressive achievement. Most mayonnaise consumed in the U.S. is store-bought. Of course, nothing is more convenient than grabbing a jar from the grocery store, but the flavor and the quality cannot compare to the homemade version.

Mayonnaise gets a bad rap as an overly complicated condiment to be made at home, but the fear is mostly unjustified. It only incorporates a few ingredients — eggs, oil, mustard, and lemon juice or vinegar — that need to be whipped into a creamy mix. The technique can be a little daunting at first, but once you succeed and taste the first batch of homemade mayonnaise, you will be hooked for life.

To become a mayo expert, you should learn about the most common mistakes when attempting to make it at home. This will prevent you from repeating many classic oversights, and it will help you break all the misconceptions you had about homemade mayonnaise. Once you master the technique, you will probably never reach for that generic jarred version again.