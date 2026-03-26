What Happened To Peter's After Kitchen Nightmares?

In the first "Kitchen Nightmares" episode stateside, Gordon Ramsay traveled to the village of Babylon, New York, on Long Island. It was home to Peter's Italian Restaurant, a family business that was struggling in part because of its combative, egotistical manager, Peter Pellegrino, who had strong opinions and a temper, but little knowledge of running an eatery. "It's like you're blaming everything on me," he told Ramsay in the 2007 episode. "The fires in Chicago, Hurricane Katrina, 9/11, what the f***?" Quite the warm American welcome for Ramsay.

Babylon should be the right place for an Italian restaurant. After all, the quaint waterfront village has a large Italian community, like much of Long Island. Plus, more than a fifth of Suffolk County residents, which contains Babylon, are Italian-American, per Neilsberg.

But in just two and a half square miles, Babylon village has over 40 restaurants. That means there's a lot of competition, which can be particularly tough for an industry with a high failure rate. If the odds were against Peter's from the start, was Ramsay able to make it work?