What Happened To Peter's After Kitchen Nightmares?
In the first "Kitchen Nightmares" episode stateside, Gordon Ramsay traveled to the village of Babylon, New York, on Long Island. It was home to Peter's Italian Restaurant, a family business that was struggling in part because of its combative, egotistical manager, Peter Pellegrino, who had strong opinions and a temper, but little knowledge of running an eatery. "It's like you're blaming everything on me," he told Ramsay in the 2007 episode. "The fires in Chicago, Hurricane Katrina, 9/11, what the f***?" Quite the warm American welcome for Ramsay.
Babylon should be the right place for an Italian restaurant. After all, the quaint waterfront village has a large Italian community, like much of Long Island. Plus, more than a fifth of Suffolk County residents, which contains Babylon, are Italian-American, per Neilsberg.
But in just two and a half square miles, Babylon village has over 40 restaurants. That means there's a lot of competition, which can be particularly tough for an industry with a high failure rate. If the odds were against Peter's from the start, was Ramsay able to make it work?
What happened to Peter's on Kitchen Nightmares?
In the episode, Gordon Ramsay's meal at Peter's was definitely not one of the rare times he was impressed by food: He was served crab cakes over a bed of slightly rotten greens. And his visit went downhill from there as he found the kitchen's equipment was broken, the walk-in coolers were filled with moldy produce, and worst of all, Pellegrino put the blame on everyone around him. Presumably word spread around town and Peter's found itself without any customers; that's right, there was not even a single reservation on the night that Ramsay arrived.
Flashing an expensive watch, Pellegrino insisted the neglected kitchen wasn't his fault. "Doesn't this fall under the chef's job?" he asked Ramsay after the chef showed him a mushy bell pepper with gray fuzz sprouting inside. "Stop acting like a f***ing baby," Ramsay told him. "I'm not acting like a baby, but you're throwing everything on me," Pellegrino fired back. He wasn't done fighting: When a debt collector came for unpaid bills, the altercation turned physical and became one the show's most ridiculous moments. He yelled, calling the debt collector a "fake tough guy" as the chef and sous chef held Pellegrino back.
But even Peter's wasn't too far gone for Ramsay to fix. His team renovated the restaurant and reworked the menu, and even remodeled the dilapidated kitchen and leaky walk-in cooler. The relaunch night ended with Ramsay encouraging the team at Peter's to keep it up. "Tonight, we got a taste of how good this restaurant can be," he said. "The difference was night and day."
Peter's after Kitchen Nightmares
Ramsay left Peter's with what he believed to be every chance of success. "If you can't make this work, you're mad," he told Peter Pellegrino and restaurant owner Tina Pellegrino, Peter's sister. "We are definitely on our way to success here," said chef Robert (the show doesn't give Robert's last name).
Peter's initial hostility towards Ramsay was also long gone by the show's conclusion. "My first son is going to be named after Gordon — Gordon Ramsay Pellegrino," he said at the end of the episode.
Is Peter's from Kitchen Nightmares still open?
For reasons never publicly discussed, Peter's didn't last long beyond the "Kitchen Nightmares" episode. The space is still a restaurant, though, as neighboring restaurant Post Office Cafe expanded into it shortly after Peter's closed. Post Office Cafe's menu spans traditional pub food and elevated comfort food, offering sandwiches like a roast beef French dip melt and Monterey chicken club, Bavarian pretzel sticks, and rigatoni a la vodka. Post Office Cafe doesn't suffer from the same problems as Peter's did — it's been in business since 1978 and was voted the best bar on Long Island in 2026 by Best of Long Island.
Last year, a Reddit user claiming to be Pellegrino posted a selfie with the caption, "New Peter's Restaurant plans are in the works NYC & South Florida...Stay Tuned." (While it's not entirely clear whether that user truly is Pellegrino, the majority of their posts relate to Peter's.) So far, Pellegrino hasn't put out any other information, but maybe Peter's will return in a new location. And since "Kitchen Nightmares" returned to screens in 2023, perhaps Ramsay and film crews could stay on call if this rumor ever comes to fruition and they need to step in again.