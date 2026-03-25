Onions Aren't The Only Veggies That Deserve The Benefits Of Bloomin'. Try Potatoes Instead

What makes Outback's Bloomin' Onion so delicious, you ask? Many customers chalk it up to the 17-spice seasoning in the breading, but we'd venture to say it's the dangerously poppable design of the bite-size onion pieces that make it irresistible. Before you make a beeline to the nearest steakhouse, know that you can get your fix at home — and you're not limited to onions. Behold: the bloomin' potato.

In creator Kyle Istook's viral video for bloomin' baked potatoes, he places cooked red potatoes on a cutting board. He presses them with an apple slicer to cut them into Bloomin' Onion-like pieces, but doesn't push the slicer all the way through to keep the potato intact. He then places the "potato blossoms" in a greased glass baking dish and prepares a filling of French onion soup mix, sour cream, butter, cream of mushroom soup, sharp cheddar pub cheese, and chicken broth. He then divides the mixture across the potatoes, bakes them, tops them with shredded cheddar, bacon bits, and dried chives, and bakes them again until the cheese melts.

This treatment is different from a Bloomin' Onion, as the potatoes are filled and baked instead of battered and fried. The key similarity is the construction, as both dishes can be easily shared by a group. "If this was cooler, you could just pluck a petal and just eat it like that," Istook said of its snackability.