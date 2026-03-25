Sprinkle This On Hard-Boiled Eggs To Enhance The Flavor

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When you want a nice hit of flavor and protein that's ready to go right out of the fridge or the pot, it's hard to beat a hard-boiled egg. When cooking eggs, there are some mistakes everyone makes. As for hard-boiled, they don't need to be on a "hard boil" the entire time they're cooking. It might just knock them around too much. And there may be some false facts about hard-boiled eggs you thought were true — like, there are other ways to make them than just in the saucepan (an air fryer, for example). But once you have them cooked to perfection — whether still orange and slightly soft in the yolk, or a regular hard-boil with a solid yolk, to perfectly season your boiled eggs, you really only need one seasoning, and it's a kitchen staple. It might seem obvious, but you should be seasoning your hard-boiled eggs with a pinch of salt.

Cut them in half and add a dash of salt to the yolk side, or forgo the cutting and just dip the exterior in some salt before taking a bite. Salt will help balance and enhance the egg's natural flavor, pulling together the slightly sweet, full-on protein of the egg white flavor with the unctuous umami of the yolk. And if you generally only use regular granulated, processed salt in your kitchen, you might want to think about getting some Maldon Smoked Salt for even more smoky, umami goodness, or picking up some handmade sea salt on your next seaside vacation. When you get in on the natural sea salt game, there's an interesting saying that goes: "Whenever I run out, it means it's time to go back to the beach."