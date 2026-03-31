The Specific Cheese Ringo Starr Needs On His Sandwiches

Ringo Starr is arguably the most underrated member of The Beatles. Nowadays, the drummer is famous for his staunch vegetarianism. His bandmate, lead guitarist George Harrison, was also a vegetarian. So it's no surprise the two musicians' favorite sandwiches don't contain beef, chicken, or fish. While Harrison's go-to handleld consisted of cheese, lettuce, and Marmite (a combo he liked so much it showed up in a Beatles classic), Starr's is even simpler.

In a late-night Q&A with Stephen Colbert called the "Colbert Questionert," Starr revealed his thoughts on the best sandwich. "Well, I don't have a lot of them anymore, but cheese," the drummer said. "Yeah, I love cheese. It has to be goat cheese now." When Colbert asked why, Starr explained that he doesn't eat food products obtained from cows. "The molecules are so big, and that's why if you drink a glass of milk, you're full. A goat is a good size for our bodies," he added.

It's possible that Starr is referring to goat milk being easier to digest than cow's milk. The former is also high in calcium, protein, and gut-healthy probiotics. (These are just a few reasons you should eat more goat cheese.)