The Specific Cheese Ringo Starr Needs On His Sandwiches
Ringo Starr is arguably the most underrated member of The Beatles. Nowadays, the drummer is famous for his staunch vegetarianism. His bandmate, lead guitarist George Harrison, was also a vegetarian. So it's no surprise the two musicians' favorite sandwiches don't contain beef, chicken, or fish. While Harrison's go-to handleld consisted of cheese, lettuce, and Marmite (a combo he liked so much it showed up in a Beatles classic), Starr's is even simpler.
In a late-night Q&A with Stephen Colbert called the "Colbert Questionert," Starr revealed his thoughts on the best sandwich. "Well, I don't have a lot of them anymore, but cheese," the drummer said. "Yeah, I love cheese. It has to be goat cheese now." When Colbert asked why, Starr explained that he doesn't eat food products obtained from cows. "The molecules are so big, and that's why if you drink a glass of milk, you're full. A goat is a good size for our bodies," he added.
It's possible that Starr is referring to goat milk being easier to digest than cow's milk. The former is also high in calcium, protein, and gut-healthy probiotics. (These are just a few reasons you should eat more goat cheese.)
Ringo Starr's goat cheese sandwich isn't as strange as you think and it offers endless possibilities
Some fans feel Ringo Starr's goat cheese sandwich isn't surprising at all. "Cheese sandwich is the most British answer ever," commented one YouTube user. "The whole cow-goat talk is Ringo channeling his '60s self when he 'experimented,'" joked another. "Put a ring on that guy. He's not cheesy, but he digs cheese," said a third. One theorized that perhaps Starr's sandwich has an implied second ingredient: "An English cheese sandwich usually has a sweet chutney on it, so it's not just cheese."
Goat cheese is earthy, grassy, tangy, and versatile. Starr didn't specify if he prefers the soft and fresh variety, also called chèvre, or the hard and aged kind. Either works on sandwiches, but we're partial to soft goat cheese for its spreadability. Popular brands include Montchevre and Vermont Creamery. For hard goat cheese, try types like Capricious or Garrotxa.
In case you want more on your sandwich than just goat cheese, consider adding popular pairings. If, unlike Starr, you eat meat, goat cheese goes well with prosciutto, pork coppa, and salami. It's also commonly used with arugula, fig or cherry jam, fresh pears, and caramelized onions for peppery, sweet, or fresh contrast. Honey and pistachios are also natural matches for its unique barnyard-like flavor. You can also toast the sandwich in butter or oil to create the most amazing grilled cheese recipe.