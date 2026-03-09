George Harrison Liked This Sandwich So Much It Showed Up In A Beatles Classic
The Beatles had to stay fueled on the road. There are lots of bars and restaurants around the world that The Beatles loved to visit, ranging from the Casbah Coffee Club in Liverpool to a vintage L.A. diner where they sampled American comfort food (it was a Bob's Big Boy). If you'd asked George Harrison about his go-to meal, he would have described a surprisingly modest handheld that he could have made himself. His favorite sandwich is unconventional, but simple: cheese, lettuce, and Marmite on bread.
In "The Beatles: Get Back," a 2021 docuseries directed and produced by Peter Jackson, Harrison can be heard ordering the no-frills dish in a 1968 recording. "I'll just have [a] cheese and lettuce and Marmite sandwich, and coffee," Harrison says. Moments later, he counts into a playthrough of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," which the band was recording in a studio for "The Beatles" (better known as the "White Album").
In case you haven't had the pleasure of eating it, you may be wondering: What is Marmite? It's a salty, umami-rich condiment made from yeast extract, mostly from rye, wheat, and barley. Its flavor has notes of beef broth, soy sauce, or Maggi seasoning. It's a British staple that's been around since 1902, despite its divisively intense flavor, and is commonly spread on crumpets, toast, and other forms of bread. Marmite also pairs well with eggs and cheese, the latter of which is a key component of Harrison's go-to sammie.
George Harrison's favorite sandwich is easy to recreate at home
George Harrison's cherished handheld is easy to replicate. Marmite's punchy taste is the dominant flavor, while the lettuce offers a cool freshness, and the cheese provides additional richness, salt, and nuance. Marmite's thick, spreadable consistency makes it an easy substitute for your usual mayonnaise and mustard, so you'd assemble this sandwich like you would any other: choose a bread, slather on a little Marmite, add the fillings, and enjoy.
The cheese is arguably where one has the most room to experiment. A sharp English cheddar is a solid choice for a Marmite sandwich due to its tangy, nutty profile. Toast the bread before assembling to slightly warm the cheese, or grill the whole sandwich in butter and make a Marmite grilled cheese (butter is the quintessential match for Marmite, after all). You can even get creative with the lettuce. Iceberg has an impeccably crisp bite that will lighten up the other components, while butterhead lettuce delivers more color and a smoother texture. For the most robust results, go for romaine, a sturdy, mildly bitter variety that can hold its own against the other ingredients.
Whatever accompaniments you choose, we're betting that they will help create a delicious Marmite sandwich fit for a Beatle. One key piece of advice, especially for folks who haven't tried Marmite: use it sparingly. Its flavor is deeply concentrated and salty, so a little goes a long way.