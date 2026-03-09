George Harrison Liked This Sandwich So Much It Showed Up In A Beatles Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Beatles had to stay fueled on the road. There are lots of bars and restaurants around the world that The Beatles loved to visit, ranging from the Casbah Coffee Club in Liverpool to a vintage L.A. diner where they sampled American comfort food (it was a Bob's Big Boy). If you'd asked George Harrison about his go-to meal, he would have described a surprisingly modest handheld that he could have made himself. His favorite sandwich is unconventional, but simple: cheese, lettuce, and Marmite on bread.

In "The Beatles: Get Back," a 2021 docuseries directed and produced by Peter Jackson, Harrison can be heard ordering the no-frills dish in a 1968 recording. "I'll just have [a] cheese and lettuce and Marmite sandwich, and coffee," Harrison says. Moments later, he counts into a playthrough of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," which the band was recording in a studio for "The Beatles" (better known as the "White Album").

In case you haven't had the pleasure of eating it, you may be wondering: What is Marmite? It's a salty, umami-rich condiment made from yeast extract, mostly from rye, wheat, and barley. Its flavor has notes of beef broth, soy sauce, or Maggi seasoning. It's a British staple that's been around since 1902, despite its divisively intense flavor, and is commonly spread on crumpets, toast, and other forms of bread. Marmite also pairs well with eggs and cheese, the latter of which is a key component of Harrison's go-to sammie.