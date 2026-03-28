The Beloved Rhode Island Seafood You May Not Have Heard Of

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If you're looking for some of the best seafood in America, you hardly need to look beyond the New England coastline. The Northeast region is brimming with regional specialties like lobster rolls (we found 16 of America's best ones), chowders, clam bakes, and fried clams. Each of New England's six states takes full advantage of the underwater treasures in the nearby Atlantic Ocean, and in tiny Rhode Island, residents celebrate a dish that is little-known outside of the state. That dish, known as "stuffies," consists of Portuguese-inspired stuffed clams made with large quahogs.

Stuffies are, perhaps, the most famous snack in the state of Rhode Island. To make them, a stuffing is made with cooked, chopped quahog clams, breadcrumbs or crackers, aromatic vegetables, Portuguese chouriço, paprika, herbs, butter, and garlic. This filling is placed inside hollow quahog shells and baked. While they may look similar to another popular baked mollusk dish, clams casino, the two aren't quite the same. Clams casino is made with smaller clams (such as littlenecks), and the stuffing is placed on top of the whole steamed clams inside their shells. You can find stuffed clams all along the New England seaboard, but stuffies are an inherent Rhode Island specialty and the Ocean State's favorite comfort food.