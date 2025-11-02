What's The Most Famous Snack Food In Your State?
Every state has its own personality, and you can taste it in everything, from the hearty meals to the light snacks that locals eat regularly. Some of these snacks trace their roots to immigrant communities (like Louisiana's melt-in-your-mouth pralines or Kansas' crunchy peppernuts), while others are credited to the area's specific agriculture (hello, Georgia boiled peanuts).
These snacks aren't just delicious. They give you a taste of the local culture and, in many cases, are a point of pride for residents. Whether they're found at roadside stands, chain grocery stores, or family holiday parties, they all have one thing in common: they make the state feel like home.
If you've ever wondered what each state's famous snack might be, this list is for you. Grab your favorite treat and settle in; by the end, you might just find yourself craving a road trip to try all of America's favorite snacks.
Alabama: MoonPies
MoonPies have found a legendary home in Alabama, specifically in Mobile. Before New Orleans became the hot spot for Mardi Gras, it was celebrated in Mobile, and in the 1940s, float organizers were looking for something new to toss out into the crowd. MoonPies fit the bill because they're soft, but still have a little weight to them.
Of course, they're also delicious. Similar to s'mores, MoonPies are a sandwich-treat consisting of graham cracker cookies and a marshmallow center that's then dipped in chocolate. The idea of throwing MoonPies grew in popularity and remains so, to the tune of some 500,000 MoonPies that are tossed at Mardi Gras parades every year. This treat has become so synonymous with Mobile that the city drops a MoonPie on New Year's instead of a ball.
Alaska: Smoked salmon spread
Alaska is known for its abundance of fresh salmon, so it should come as no surprise that salmon finds its way into every part of its residents' diet, including snacks. Therefore, smoked salmon spread is the quintessential snack of this most northern state.
This smoky seafood spread pairs perfectly with bread or crackers and is often served at gatherings, including weddings. One of the characteristics of smoked salmon spread that makes it such a good snack is its versatility. Alaskan residents often have to adapt recipes based on what they have available, but thankfully, there are many ways to create a delicious salmon dip.
Arizona: Cactus candy
In Arizona, one snack truly embodies the desert: cactus candy. These sweets are gummy, sugar-coated squares that come in a variety of flavors, like pomegranate and margarita. But it's prickly pear flavor that's the most famous here.
Prickly pear is the name of a fruit that grows on wild cacti. The fruits are carefully harvested, processed, pressed, and set to form the signature candy. The end result is a unique confection that some describe as tasting like watermelon, bubble gum, and lemon all in one.
Arkansas: Pecan pie
Pecan pie is a delicacy across the Southern states, but it's particularly special in Arkansas. Pecans are the state's most important crop, with about 2 million pounds being produced every year. Pecan pie recipes have been around since the late 19th century, and they're an everyday comfort food that's frequently served at restaurants across the state. Pecan pies are so popular in Arkansas that they're seen as part of the state's culture and agricultural history, and many families pass down their pecan pie recipe for generations.
California: Avocado toast
Few snacks say California quite like avocado toast. This simple treat consists of mashed avocado on toasted bread and is often elevated with various toppings. Originally invented in Australia, it became popularized in California thanks to the state's position as a top producer of avocados. In fact, California's thousands of avocado farmers are responsible for producing roughly 90% of avocados in the U.S.
People across the country quickly became obsessed with avocado toast after it exploded on social media in the 2010s. Cafés in California have even gone a step further to turn avocado toast into an art form, topping it with ingredients like crème fraiche, edible flowers, or Middle Eastern spice blends.
Colorado: Jerky
In Colorado, beef jerky has been elevated from one of the healthier gas-station snacks to a state staple. And there's a good reason why: Jerky is the perfect snack for outdoor activities, like hiking, camping, and rock climbing, all of which are popular in the state thanks to its natural beauty.
Additionally, Colorado is home to an abundance of pastures where farmers raise their own animals for jerky to ensure the best taste. And the artisanal jerky in Colorado isn't just made of beef; you can also find bison, duck, and even trout jerky, to name but a few.
Connecticut: Fresh churned ice cream
Connecticut's rolling farmland and dairy heritage make fresh-churned ice cream one of its sweetest claims to fame. Local dairy farms have been operating in Connecticut for centuries, and they found that making ice cream was a great way to increase profits. And so, dairy farms all over the state started selling fresh churned ice cream.
The ice cream here is so famous that the state's official tourism office even mentions an ice cream trail. Dairy farms and ice creameries offer a wide range of flavors, each with its own signature creations. For example, Plasko's Farm is known for its apple cider donut swirl ice cream, while Salem Valley Farms has a fudge crunch cappuccino ice cream.
Delaware: Strawberry pretzel salad
In Delaware, few snacks inspire as much nostalgia as strawberry pretzel salad. Despite its name, it's not a leafy salad at all but a layered dessert of crushed pretzels, whipped topping, cream cheese, and strawberry gelatin with fruit. This sweet-meets-salty classic is a staple at potlucks, holiday dinners, and summer picnics, and can even be found in restaurants.
While the classic and most popular flavor of pretzel salad is strawberry, the pretzel crust and cream cheese filling are mild flavors that pair well with a variety of fruits, including raspberry, mandarin orange, and peach.
Florida: Key lime pie
Florida is famous for key limes, so it seems fitting that the most famous snack in the state is no other than the key lime pie. It was even designated as the state's official pie in 2006. But the dessert's roots go back much further than that.
The origin of Key lime pie is not as clear as you may think, although it appears to date back to the late 1800s and has generally been associated with Florida's Key West. While the original recipe called for a flaky pastry crust, graham cracker crusts have become more popular. It's then filled with a custard made out of key limes, egg yolks, and sweetened condensed milk, topped with either whipped cream or meringue.
Georgia: Boiled peanuts
If you're driving down a Georgia backroad in summer, chances are you'll spot a roadside stand with buckets of boiled peanuts. As the name suggests, these are just peanuts that have been cooked in-shell in salted water until they reach a tender, bean-like texture. They've been popular since the 1800s and are now deeply woven into Georgia's snack culture.
Hawaii: Li hing mui
Li hing mui is a centuries-old Chinese treat that made its way into hearts and pantries all across Hawaii. Plums are dried and preserved to make the snack, giving them a unique flavor profile that's sweet, salty, and sour all in one. While this is a delicious snack in its own right, the plum skin is often pickled and ground into a fine powder to enhance other foods. It pairs well with a wide range of snacks, from popcorn to shaved ice. But one of the most popular options is to sprinkle li hing mui powder on fruit, particularly pineapple, mango, or apple.
Idaho: Finger steak
Idaho may be widely known for its potatoes, but surprisingly, the state's most famous snack has no potatoes at all. Finger steaks are breaded or battered strips of steak that are fried to perfection, making them a go-to bar snack. What really sets them over the top, though, is dipping them in tangy fry sauce.
Illinois: Popcorn
Popcorn isn't just a movie snack in Illinois; it's a state symbol. In fact, Illinois officially named popcorn its official snack food in 2003, a fitting title given its long history with corn and agriculture. Out of all the U.S. states, Illinois is the third-largest producer of popcorn, with over 47,000 acres dedicated to growing it.
While popcorn holds a special place across the state, Chicago is especially famous for it. Not only was Cracker Jack invented there, but the city also boasts its own style of popcorn: cheesy caramel. There is also no shortage of must-try popcorn shops in the Windy City.
Indiana: Sugar cream pie
Sugar cream pie, also known as Hoosier pie, is an iconic Indiana treat. Thought to have originated with Shaker or Amish communities, it's considered a "desperation pie" because it only contains staple ingredients that would be easily accessible all year round. But don't let that fool you. There's a good reason why sugar cream pie has endured for so long and has become Indiana's official state pie.
This pie is comprised of a flaky crust with a silky filling made from sugar, cream, flour, and butter. Many recipes also elevate the flavor with ingredients like vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Some even include a spiced sugar topping that adds a crème brûlée-like crunch.
Iowa: Puppy chow
In Iowa, puppy chow isn't for pets. It's a wildly beloved snack that consists of Chex cereal doused in melted chocolate and peanut butter, then covered with powdered sugar. The end result is a delicious combination of sweetness and saltiness that provides a satisfying crunch.
It's hard to beat the classic recipe, but many have tried, including by swapping the peanut butter for Nutella or sprinkling in some crushed cookies. It's so popular that Chex Mix came out with their own official line, called Muddy Buddies, which offers unique flavors like Funfetti and brownie supreme.
Kansas: Peppernut
Nothing says the holidays in Kansas like peppernuts. These nut-sized spice cookies may be small but pack a punch, being flavored with a blend of warm spices such as anise, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, allspice, and nutmeg. The tradition of baking peppernuts in Kansas dates to the 19th century, when settlers brought recipes from Europe and adapted them to local ingredients. They remained popular, and many families have passed down their recipe for generations.
Kentucky: Benedictine
Kentucky's signature drink may be bourbon that warms you from the inside out, but its signature snack is the opposite: a cool and creamy concoction called Benedictine spread. Grated cucumbers, onions, and herbs are added to a base of cream cheese and then spread over bread, although some also use it as a vegetable or cracker dip.
Invented in Louisville by caterer and cookbook author Jennie C. Benedict in the early 20th century, it quickly became a staple finger sandwich for tea parties. Over time, it became tradition to enjoy Benedictine spread — served as a dip or in sandwiches — with a mint julep at the Kentucky Derby, solidifying its spot as a famous Kentucky snack.
Louisiana: Praline
From gumbo to king cake, Louisiana has its fair share of renowned foods. But one of the most iconic is the praline: a candy made by coating a cluster of pecans in a mixture of sugar, butter, and cream. The coating sets into a fudge-like consistency, which perfectly complements the soft crunch of the pecans.
French settlers brought pralines to New Orleans in the 1700s, but the recipe has been adapted overtime, so the pralines that are known and loved in the state today are much different than the original French version. New Orleans-style pralines went on to become one of the first street foods in the U.S., and a way for formerly enslaved women to make their own money.
Maine: Whoopie pie
Though the exact origin of the whoopie pie is heavily debated between Maine and Pennsylvania, there's no debating that it's the most famous snack throughout Maine. The state holds an annual whoopie pie festival, which drew over 10,000 people in 2025. It's so iconic that it was named the official state treat in 2011.
It's easy to see why both states have been fighting to be known as the home of the whoopie pie. This handheld treat consists of a thick layer of sweet vanilla filling piled between two pieces of soft, chocolate cake, resulting in the best sandwich cookie you'll ever eat.
Maryland: Old Bay seasoned snacks
Who says Old Bay is just for seafood? While that was the original intention for the 18-spice blend when it was invented in the 1930s, it's become so much more than that. Old Bay is made of a variety of seasonings, including celery salt and paprika, which give it a well-balanced flavor profile of smoky, salty, and a touch of sweetness, all of which make it a very versatile topping.
Maryland embraces its status as the state where Old Bay was invented by putting it on everything, including popcorn, bagels, chocolate, and even ice cream. But it really stands out on potato-based snacks, like fries and chips. Chip brands Utz and Herr's have even created their own versions, while Old Bay has come out with its own brand of bagel chips.
Massachusetts: Boston cream pie
Despite the name, Boston cream pie is not a pie nor does it contain a true cream pie filling. It's actually a layered sponge cake with custard filling and chocolate glaze. It was first served in 1856 at Boston's Parker House Hotel (currently the Omni Parker House Hotel).
Fast forward about 100 years, and Betty Crocker took this dessert nationwide. Boston cream pie proved to be a popular dessert both in Massachusetts and beyond. It even became the official state dessert in 1996, and the Boston cream donut became the official state donut in 2003.
Michigan: Mackinac Island fudge
Mackinac Island has earned the title as the fudge capital of the world thanks to its cluster of fudge shops that churn out up to five tons of the treat every day. It all started over 100 years ago when Mackinac Island turned into a summer vacation hot spot. Nothing says vacation like indulging in sweet treats, so naturally, candy and fudge shops started opening. The island is so well-known for its melt-in-your-mouth fudge, that it's one of the most famous snacks in the entire state.
Minnesota: Salted Nut Roll
Salted Nut Rolls are more than just candy bars. They're a local delicacy and the state's iconic "brewer's lunch." Minnesota candy company, Pearson's, invented the Salted Nut Roll to be an affordable and delicious treat during the Great Depression.
And it delivered. These peanut-covered caramel and nougat bars deliver the perfect punch of salty and sweet flavor. Then, BSG CraftBrewing, a major distributor of craft brewing supplies, decided to slip Salted Nut Rolls into the orders as a treat for the brewers.
Mississippi: Mississippi mud pie
Mississippi mud pie is an indulgent chocolate dessert with a name that comes from its resemblance to the muddy banks of the Mississippi River. While every family has their own take on this recipe, it's typically made by layering brownies, pudding, and whipped cream in a chocolate cookie crust. Many recipes also call for a marshmallow layer and a drizzling of chocolate syrup on top. It's become so popular in and outside of Mississippi that variations were created, including chocolate lasagna and Reese Witherspoon's mud pie trifle.
Missouri: Toasted ravioli
What started out as an accident, quickly became a famous snack in St. Louis and then spread throughout Missouri. A few different St. Louis restaurants lay claim to this crispy, cheesy dish, and all have a similar story: that ravioli were accidentally added to hot oil and turned out so tasty that the establishments decided to add the dish to the menu. Today, toasted ravioli is made by coating ravioli with seasoned breadcrumbs and then deep frying them until they're crispy and golden. They then get topped with Parmesan cheese and are served with marinara sauce for dipping.
Montana: Pasties
Montana has a deep mining history, which brought something unexpected to the state: pasties. Miners from Cornwall, England came to Butte, Montana, when the mines in England started to dry up, and they introduced pasties to the area. These are hand pies that are filled with meat and vegetables, and they made for a convenient and filling food for miners.
Miners from other countries settled to Butte as well, and decided to adopt pasties, sometimes substituting ingredients for ones more familiar. Today, Montana pasties are most closely related and associated with Irish pasties. While many mines in Montana closed in the '70s, pasties had already been cemented as an iconic snack in the state.
Nebraska: Runza
Nebraska is home to its very own version of a Hot Pocket: the runza. This is a warm roll that's been baked with a flavorful filling of beef, onions, and cabbage inside. This savory pastry traces its roots to Volga German immigrants, who brought similar recipes to Nebraska. Then, in 1949, a Volga German descendant named Sally Everett helped runzas become a household name by opening up the first Runza restaurant, which would later become a franchise.
Nevada: Shrimp cocktail
Las Vegas may be known for its all-you-can-eat buffets overflowing with crab. But there's another seafood dish that's iconic to Sin City: the shrimp cocktail. The shrimp cocktail became an emblem of Las Vegas dining when Golden Gate Hotel & Casino introduced its iconic version in 1959.
The hotel's original presentation consisted of cooked and cooled shrimp in a tulip sundae glass with cocktail sauce on top. The dish really took off, and the hotel sold up to 2,000 shrimp cocktails per day. Today, shrimp cocktail remains popular all over the country, but it will forever have strong ties to Las Vegas, Nevada.
New Hampshire: Apple cider donuts
Apple cider donuts are a fall staple across New Hampshire, especially at the state's many orchards and farm stands. Made with fresh apple cider and rolled in cinnamon sugar, they're the snack to have while apple picking.
And there's no shortage of that in New Hampshire. The state boasts 228 apple orchards as well as countless fall festivals and an Apple Harvest Day celebration that welcomes over 60,000 visitors. While apple cider donuts may be most famously eaten in the fall, there are places that offer this signature treat all year.
New Jersey: Saltwater taffy
No trip to the Jersey Shore is complete without a box of saltwater taffy. First created in the 1880s in Atlantic City, the candy was made popular by innovators like Joseph Fralinger and Enoch James who respectively boxed it for easier transport and altered the recipe to make it less sticky. James' invention of the taffy pulling machine also made it so manufacturers could turn out 1,000 pieces of candy every minute. Saltwater taffy became a classic souvenir. It is available in an endless array of flavors and has become a popular snack year-round all across New Jersey.
New Mexico: Chile-flavored snacks
New Mexico's chile-infused snacks take the state's signature red and green chile peppers to a whole new level. Each chile has its own unique flavor, and both are integral parts of New Mexico cooking. The state's signature chiles have found their way into all types of snacks. For those craving something salty, there are chile chips, pistachios, and popcorn. For sweets, there's chile chocolate, and for those who want to stick to savory, there are chile corn nuts and beef jerky.
New York: Black and white cookies
A true classic of New York, the black and white cookie features a soft, cake-like base topped with half chocolate and half vanilla icing. Its origin is generally traced to Glaser's Bake Shop in Manhattan, as one of the original desserts sold at the bakery's opening in 1902.
While the owners of Glaser's Bake Shop, John and Justine Glaser, were Bavarian immigrants, the treat became deeply tied with New York's Jewish-American food scene, often sold in bodegas and bagel shops. Of course, its reach goes much further than that today with black and white cookies being one of the most popular desserts in New York.
North Carolina: Krispy Kreme donuts
With over 500 locations, Krispy Kreme is one of the most popular donut chains in the U.S. And it all started in North Carolina. Founder Vernon Rudolph opened the first shop in 1937. While he originally intended to sell the donuts to grocery stores, the irresistible aroma of fresh-baked donuts attracted so many passersby that he decided to add a service window and sell directly to customers.
Over the decades, it has remained a beloved part of North Carolina thanks to Krispy Kreme's delicious donuts, particularly its signature hot glazed donut. It even hosts an annual Krispy Kreme Challenge where contestants complete a 5-mile run, stopping halfway to eat a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts.
North Dakota: Cheese buttons
Cheese buttons, a dish with an adorable name and an addicting flavor, is an iconic part of North Dakota cuisine that came to the state from Eastern European immigrants. These dumplings have a cottage cheese filling and are cooked either by boiling them or pan frying them in butter. Then, they are commonly topped with cheese, scallions, sautéed onions, sour cream, or deep fried breadcrumbs and may be served with a cream sauce. However, some prefer a sweet cheese button, achieved by topping them with jelly or cinnamon sugar.
Ohio: Buckeyes
In Ohio, Buckeyes refer to many things: the state tree, the state university's mascot, and the state's unique signature candy. Buckeye candies are chocolate-dipped peanut butter balls that were first created in 1919. They rose to popularity at Ohio State football games because they looked like Buckeye nuts. Buckeyes can now be found all over Ohio. In fact, it's estimated that people in Ohio eat over 6 million pounds of buckeyes annually.
Oklahoma: Aunt Bill's brown candy
The rich and nutty confection known as Aunt Bill's Brown Candy has been an Oklahoma favorite since the recipe was first published in the 1920s. Edna Vance Adams Mueller wrote a homemaking column for the Oklahoman under the pen name Aunt Susan, and her recipe for Aunt Bill's brown candy was immediately popular. Pecans are mixed in a fudge concoction made from sugar, milk, butter, baking soda, and vanilla, then poured into a pan and cut into squares. Aunt Bill's brown candy has remained popular for about 100 years, and is still a must during the holidays in Oklahoma.
Oregon: Tater Tots
If you've ever wondered who to thank for the deliciously crispy snack known as Tater Tots, it's Golden and Francis Nephi Grigg of Ontario, Oregon. The brothers founded the company Ore-Ida, and invented Tater Tots in 1952 as a way to use potato scraps from other products, and it was an immediate success. Oregon still celebrates its place in Tater Tot history with a Tater Tots festival that features live music, a car show, and, of course, all the Tater Tots you can eat.
Pennsylvania: Potato chips
Known as the potato chip capital of the world, Pennsylvania has been at the heart of the U.S. chip industry from the start thanks to its potato-friendly soil and long list of regional chip makers. One of the oldest chip manufactures, Good's Potato Chips, was founded in Adamstown, Pennsylvania in approximately 1886 and still operates there today. Over the years, many other chip brands emerged. Some, like Herr's and Utz, have achieved national distribution, furthering cementing the state's standing as the potato chip capital.
Rhode Island: Stuffies
While stuffies may refer to soft and cuddly stuffed animals throughout most the country, in Rhode Island, stuffies are stuffed quahog clams. About 102 million pounds of seafood lands in the state every year, and quahog clams are one of the most popular. Stuffies are made by finely chopping quahog clams then mixing them with breadcrumbs, celery, onion, and seasonings. The mixture is then stuffed into the half shell and baked until the top forms a golden brown crust.
South Carolina: Pimento cheese
Pimento cheese is a South Carolina delicacy. This spread is made by combining sharp cheddar cheese with mayonnaise and chopped pimentos. It's then often paired with crackers for an easy snack. However, its creaminess and tanginess make it a great addition to almost anything, and South Carolinians do just that. Across the state, you can find pimento cheese on things like burgers, cheese fries, and biscuits, just to name a few.
South Dakota: Kuchen
Kaffee and kuchen (coffee and cake) is a popular German tradition that immigrants took with them when they came to South Dakota in the 1880s. While the German word "kuchen" translates to cake, kuchen in South Dakota is a German pastry made with a thick crust and a smooth custard filling that's frequently topped with fruit. The dessert has remained so popular over the decades that it became synonymous with South Dakota cuisine and was named the official state dessert in 2002.
Tennessee: Goo Goo Cluster
There's no denying that Americans love combination candy bars. But the first ever combination candy bar is one that not many have heard of. Goo Goo Clusters, chocolate-coated candies containing caramel, marshmallow nougat, and roasted peanuts, were invented in Nashville in 1912 by Standard Candy Company. These candies are enjoyed all over Tennessee, but are particularly celebrated in their hometown of Nashville.
Texas: Chips and salsa
Designated the official state snack of Texas in 2003, tortilla chips and salsa have deep historical roots in the region. The main ingredients of corn, peppers, and tomatoes were long cultivated by Native Americans and later settlers. While corn tortillas and salsa have a long history, the commercialization of both happened in the mid-20th century, with Texas being home to some major salsa manufacturers, including El Paso Chile Company and Pace Foods. There's no denying that this dynamic duo is a popular snack all over the country, but it's a symbol of Tex-Mex cuisine and one of the most famous snacks in the Lone Star state.
Utah: Chocolate-covered cinnamon bears
A distinctive Utah treat, chocolate-covered cinnamon bears combine spicy gummy centers with a sweet milk chocolate coating. And this unexpectedly delicious flavor pairing is exactly what makes these sweets a cult favorite. Originating from the Salt Lake City-based Sweet Candy Company, it produces almost a million pounds of chocolate-covered cinnamon bears annually. As if that's not enough, the company reports that number is barely enough to keep up with demand.
Vermont: Maple creemee
A maple creemee is a soft serve dessert made with real Vermont maple syrup and local dairy, bringing together the state's two most celebrated food products. It's known for being creamier than typical soft serve thanks to its higher fat content and is made from just a few simple ingredients. While maple is the most popular flavor, it's far from the only option. Flavors range from sweet vanilla to earthy matcha to everything in between.
Virginia: Peanut pie
Virginia is no stranger to peanuts. The state grows the largest peanuts in the U.S., and one of its signature dishes is peanut pie. It's traditionally made by filling a pie crust with a layer of a sweet syrup and roasted, salted peanuts and then it's served warm with either vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. Over the years, several variations have popped up, adding ingredients like chocolate chips, cayenne pepper, and vanilla or bourbon.
Washington: Almond Roca
Since its debut in Tacoma in 1923, Almond Roca has stood out as a sweet icon of Washington. It's a relatively simple candy; a butter-crunch toffee core is covered in chocolate and finished with a healthy coating of chopped almonds. But this irresistible sweet-meets-crunchy candy has remained a staple throughout the state for over a century.
Candy company Brown & Haley, originally created the sweet treat to be an affordable luxury during the Great Depression. But, today, Almond Roca's rich flavor and signature gold wrapping have made it a symbol of indulgence.
West Virginia: Pepperoni roll
West Virginia's official state food, the pepperoni roll, comes from a humble past. When Italian immigrants first came to West Virginia, many took jobs working in coal mines. It's thought that their wives first created pepperoni rolls as a filling and convenient lunch. The roll then became more accessible when Italian immigrant, Giuseppe Argiro, sold them in his bakery.
As the name suggests, pepperoni rolls are made by baking sticks or slices of pepperoni into a soft white bread. Over the years, it's become a big part of West Virginia cuisine and a popular snack to enjoy across the state.
Wisconsin: Kringle
Kringles are Danish pastries that were brought to Wisconsin, particularly the city of Racine, by immigrants starting in about 1900. Today, they're made by shaping flaky pastry crust into an oval, filling it with fruit or nuts, and topping it off with icing. There are a wide range of flavors available, from cheesecake to pecan, but perhaps most stunning is the size of this treat. Designed for sharing, many kringles measure around a foot long. The sweet has remained popular in Wisconsin and was even named the state's official pastry in 2013.
Wyoming: Cowboy cookies
Why choose between a chocolate chip cookie and an oatmeal cookie when you can have both and so much more? Wyoming's most famous snack, the cowboy cookie, is the epitome of "everything but the kitchen sink." They combine a multitude of ingredients, including oatmeal, chocolate chips, pecans, and shredded coconut, to deliver a powerful bite of texture and flavor. Although long popular in Wyoming and Texas, the cookie gained a wider notoriety in 2000 when Laura Bush made this iconic treat in Family Circle magazine's cookie bake-off.