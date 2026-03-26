This Is One Of The Worst Kinds Of Food To Eat When You First Wake Up

Its status as the day's most important meal may be one of the false facts about breakfast that most people believe, but the concept does have some merit. Your body needs fuel for the day, and though foods like yogurt and oatmeal are generally considered healthy, these and other popular morning staples can also be high in sugar depending on how they're prepared. This could lead to unwanted short- and long-term effects on the body, ranging from fatigue to heart problems. Thankfully, there are ways to enjoy these foods without ingesting too much sugar early in the day.

Counterintuitively, sugar sounds pretty appealing first thing in the morning. It makes everything tasty and provides an easy pick-me-up. Unfortunately, this leads to the most immediate physical effect. The ingredient can trigger spikes in blood sugar and release rewarding chemicals like dopamine and opioids, a combined effect often referred to as a sugar rush. Much like the name implies, these bursts of energy are very temporary depending on the meal and may leave the body feeling sluggish and less alert. In the long term, eating too much sugar can also lead to type 2 diabetes and other health complications, such as high blood pressure and possibly heart disease.