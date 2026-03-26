Does Caviar Go Bad? What You Need To Know

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Caviar is the quintessential luxury food. It's a gourmet ingredient not typically found in everyday cooking, although there are ways to get great caviar without breaking the bank, like opting for varieties other than sturgeon. Still, caviar is delicate and demanding of respect. Even if you're not buying Strottarga Bianco caviar, which can cost over $100,000 per kilogram, it's only logical that you'd want to get the most out of your purchase. That's why it's important to eat your caviar before it spoils.

Yes, caviar does go bad, but as for the question of when? There's no single answer that goes for all types of caviar. Fresh caviar sold in a tin will stay fresh for up to six weeks if it isn't opened. Pasteurized caviar, which has a firm texture, remains shelf-stable for about six months if unopened. Once you open the can, either type of caviar will begin to go bad after about three days.

Keeping your caviar at the proper temperature is key to retaining its briny, crisp taste. The best way to store caviar that's been opened is in the coldest part of the refrigerator. Between 28 and 32 degrees Fahrenheit is best (the rest of your refrigerator is probably 35 to 40 degrees, depending on your settings). We freeze all types of seafood, so it might be tempting to throw caviar in the freezer, but that's a bad idea. It'll cause the caviar to lose its textural pop.