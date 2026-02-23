The Only Way You Should Be Storing Caviar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Caviar, or salted eggs harvested from large fish, like sturgeon, is something people tend to reserve for special occasions. Until recently, at least. The delicacy has become more affordable, and therefore more commonplace. If you're dabbling in the world of fish roe, you should know how to store caviar properly.

One might think that caviar's salt content preserves it, but this is actually a false fact about caviar that many foodies thought was true. The best way to keep caviar fresh is by storing it in the refrigerator (or an environment of 28 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Caviar Hub) in its original packaging. Refrigeration maintains the taste, quality, and freshness longer. If you store it somewhere too warm, it will go bad. Caviar that gets too cold can freeze, which causes moisture to accumulate and spoil its flavor.

Chef Eric Ripert of Le Bernardin gave Mashed his expert explanation of why caviar is always served cold. "The cold helps to keep away the smell of the ocean. Sometimes, if [the] caviar is warm, it can become slightly fishy," he said. It's also key to ensure that the package isn't damaged, as air can expedite caviar's spoiling. It's also why caviar often ships in vacuum-sealed tins and insulated packing material. With optimal storage, a sealed tin of caviar lasts four to six weeks. The Caviar Co. recommends consuming an open tin within four days or less. Other brands suggest 48 hours.