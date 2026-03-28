Alison Brie Says This LA Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Things She's Ever Eaten - Exclusive
Having grown up in South Pasadena, actor Alison Brie was never far away from the exciting Los Angeles dining scene. She still maintains strong ties with Tinsel Town, in large part due to her career in entertainment, so it's no surprise that some of her favorite restaurants are in the City of Angels. We had the pleasure of speaking with Brie, who is launching a new partnership with Hello Fresh called Supper Club, which encourages people to sit down with friends over a home cooked meal. While discussing her go-to spots and favorite foods in the city, the "Community" and "Mad Men" alum said that Saffy's in East Hollywood serves one of the best things she's ever eaten.
"I mean, I think Saffy's is probably what I would say is my favorite restaurant," Brie told us. When we asked what guests should order, she gushed, "Ooh, at Saffy's, it's going to be all about the lobster skewer. It's the best thing on the menu and one of the best things I've ever eaten."
Saffy's opened in 2022. Its debut was highly anticipated, as the owners already helmed the flourishing Bestia and Bavel restaurants, which serve Italian and Middle Eastern cuisines, respectively. Saffy's also specializes in Middle Eastern dishes, albeit with a slightly more casual approach than Bavel. The restaurant is accompanied by a coffee and tea shop, where breakfast, lunch, brunch, and pastries are served, but if you want to try Brie's favored lobster skewers, head to Saffy's for dinner.
Restaurant critics have also raved about Saffy's lobster skewers
Alison Brie has no interest in owning a restaurant, because, well, the industry is intense, but that doesn't mean she doesn't know good food when she tastes it. Saffy's lobster skewers didn't charm Brie only; they also earned high praise from the Michelin Guide. In its description of the restaurant, the Guide promises, "Lamb and pork kebabs cooked on long metal skewers are the main event, but grilled lobster marinated in green harissa is a luxurious feast that would dazzle in fine dining temples." Harissa is a versatile, chili-based North African and Middle Eastern condiment that can be red or green in color. In 2022, a critic for the Los Angeles Times boasted that the harissa lobster skewer was "The most compelling use of that costly seafood I've consumed so far this decade."
As of this writing, the menu on Saffy's website does not show the lobster skewer, leading us to believe that the dish may be a special or seasonal offering. If you get the opportunity to dine at the restaurant and are curious about it, you might want to inquire ahead of time. Lobster or not, Saffy's appears to be a hit with diners, including the who's who of Hollywood, like Brie herself.