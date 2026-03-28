Alison Brie Says This LA Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Things She's Ever Eaten - Exclusive

Having grown up in South Pasadena, actor Alison Brie was never far away from the exciting Los Angeles dining scene. She still maintains strong ties with Tinsel Town, in large part due to her career in entertainment, so it's no surprise that some of her favorite restaurants are in the City of Angels. We had the pleasure of speaking with Brie, who is launching a new partnership with Hello Fresh called Supper Club, which encourages people to sit down with friends over a home cooked meal. While discussing her go-to spots and favorite foods in the city, the "Community" and "Mad Men" alum said that Saffy's in East Hollywood serves one of the best things she's ever eaten.

"I mean, I think Saffy's is probably what I would say is my favorite restaurant," Brie told us. When we asked what guests should order, she gushed, "Ooh, at Saffy's, it's going to be all about the lobster skewer. It's the best thing on the menu and one of the best things I've ever eaten."

Saffy's opened in 2022. Its debut was highly anticipated, as the owners already helmed the flourishing Bestia and Bavel restaurants, which serve Italian and Middle Eastern cuisines, respectively. Saffy's also specializes in Middle Eastern dishes, albeit with a slightly more casual approach than Bavel. The restaurant is accompanied by a coffee and tea shop, where breakfast, lunch, brunch, and pastries are served, but if you want to try Brie's favored lobster skewers, head to Saffy's for dinner.