What, Exactly, Is Smoked Beer?

The beer aisle at your local liquor store or supermarket has a lot of choice, but one variation you might be surprised to find is smoked beer. Sure, smoked foods are one thing, but beer? If you're curious about trying it out for yourself, the flavor and aroma of these suds are definitely unique, so there are a few key factors to know about before you crack one open.

For starters, the vibrant smoky taste and smell are imbued early in the brewing process, before the key ingredients even come together. The malts and grains are exposed to varying amounts of smoke sourced from different types of wood in a traditional smoking process that also dries them for brewing. The process is thought to date back to the earliest days of brewing when all drying processes exposed the grains to some smoke, but most modern beers prevent this contact from happening.

While a variety of beers can have a smoky element, the most intense is likely to be rauchbier, a German style of beer that's so smoky it supposedly satisfies meat cravings during Lent, thanks to a rich flavor that evokes some cured meats like ham or bacon. Other varieties that more commonly get a smoke treatment include rich porters and stouts, distinctive altbiers and Marzens, and even some lagers.