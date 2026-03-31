The Hairy-Looking Chicken Dish That Made Julia Child Cringe

In an age of quick meals lacking flavor and flare, Julia Child showed Americans the true joys of cooking. The TV host and cookbook author gained many devoted fans from her first French cooking show in the 1960s and onward. The Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef was passionate about food, whether she was cooking or merely eating, but there was one meal that left a bad taste in her mouth. In a 1987 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Child recounted the time she and her husband, Paul Child, dined in England, where the chef supped on boiled fowl. Child explained, "The fowl was a great big leg of chicken, and they had the typical white sauce on top of it. And sticking out through the white sauce were the hairs."

Of course, we weren't there when Child was subjected to this Lovecraftian meal, but we can take a guess as to what was going on with the dish. Chicken thighs sometimes come with pinfeathers, which are small feathers that grow after a chicken has shed its current crop. These tiny protrusions bear a striking resemblance to hairs. And because removing pinfeathers is challenging, it would explain why the world-famous chef had such a hairy time during her memorable English dinner. Child had little love for the other dishes that accompanied her possibly feathery chicken, lamenting the "[o]ver-boiled vegetables ... Some horrible kind of a pudding." (Despite her world-class palate, there were other foods Child couldn't stand, including cilantro.)