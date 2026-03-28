Why Bobby Flay Won't Get Married To Girlfriend Brooke Williamson
In October 2024, Bobby Flay, the thrice-married Food Network chef, appeared on the podcast "Let's Be Honest with Kristen Cavallari" and said that marriage was probably off the table for him. Although he has no desire to find Mrs. Flay number four, the chef did say he was "interested in a life partner." Flay may have found his life partner in Chef Brooke Williamson, yet fans were confused when she was seen wearing a big diamond ring. Was the couple engaged?
Nope! Flay said he gave Williamson a ring as a sign of commitment because they are a "permanent couple" on the same page about marriage. On a "Bobby on the Beat" podcast episode that aired in December 2025, he said about the ring, "Marriage is not a thing that interests us ... I've tried it a few times, and so, I'm good where I am now. And I wanted to give that to you because I wanted to show my commitment to you in general."
The chefs' fans weren't the only ones puzzled by the ring. In a January 2026 episode of "Bobby on the Beat," Williamson admitted she was also confused at first! She recounted the picture-perfect setting in London's Regent's Park, when suddenly Flay handed her a little blue box with a diamond ring inside. Given their past discussions about no marriage, Williamson says she reacted with "What the f*** is this?" Luckily, Bobby seemed to find her response amusing.
Who is Brooke Williamson and how did she and Bobby Flay fall in love?
While Bobby Flay has been married three times, Brooke Williamson was married once before. She must like men who can cook, because when Williamson met ex-husband Nick Roberts, he was her sous chef at Zax in Brentwood, California. At just 22, Williamson became the youngest female chef to ever cook at the James Beard Foundation House.
Since those early days, Williamson has gone on to win Season 14 of "Top Chef" as well as Food Network's "Tournament of Champions." She confirmed her competitive streak in a Mashed 2022 exclusive interview about how her life has changed since "Top Chef." Now, she co-owns Playa Provisions, a multi-restaurant concept that showcases her love for the fresh, eco-friendly foods at the heart of California cuisine. Williamson is also on Flay's latest show, "Bobby's Triple Threat," as one of three Culinary Titans that chef contestants must defeat to win.
On a December 2025 episode of "Bobby on the Beat," Flay and Williamson met while filming Alex Guarnaschelli's Food Network show, "Supermarket Stakeout." The pair slowly became good friends, and eventually, a romance blossomed. Now, she's part of Flay's family. During Flay's January 19, 2026 podcast episode, the chef went to his cousin Billy's jewelry store in Manhattan's Diamond District to demonstrate how he picked his non-engagement ring. We wish this culinary couple many years of happiness!