Why Bobby Flay Won't Get Married To Girlfriend Brooke Williamson

In October 2024, Bobby Flay, the thrice-married Food Network chef, appeared on the podcast "Let's Be Honest with Kristen Cavallari" and said that marriage was probably off the table for him. Although he has no desire to find Mrs. Flay number four, the chef did say he was "interested in a life partner." Flay may have found his life partner in Chef Brooke Williamson, yet fans were confused when she was seen wearing a big diamond ring. Was the couple engaged?

Nope! Flay said he gave Williamson a ring as a sign of commitment because they are a "permanent couple" on the same page about marriage. On a "Bobby on the Beat" podcast episode that aired in December 2025, he said about the ring, "Marriage is not a thing that interests us ... I've tried it a few times, and so, I'm good where I am now. And I wanted to give that to you because I wanted to show my commitment to you in general."

The chefs' fans weren't the only ones puzzled by the ring. In a January 2026 episode of "Bobby on the Beat," Williamson admitted she was also confused at first! She recounted the picture-perfect setting in London's Regent's Park, when suddenly Flay handed her a little blue box with a diamond ring inside. Given their past discussions about no marriage, Williamson says she reacted with "What the f*** is this?" Luckily, Bobby seemed to find her response amusing.