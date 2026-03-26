This Reviewer Went To Extreme Lengths To Find Out If Electric Bag Sealers Actually Work

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Keeping a bag of chips fresh is a simple undertaking that involves little more than a strong fold and a chip clip. Basic as it may seem, bag-sealing gadgets promise to perform this mundane task better and more conveniently than what your hands allow. Do they really, though? Not according to Extreme Reviews, which tested three Amazon heat sealers in increasingly unhinged ways. Along with evaluating the bag sealers' everyday uses (such as their ability to secure a bag of tortilla chips), the Extreme Reviews host put the sealed bags through a veritable gauntlet of physical trials. First, the facts: these gadgets use heat to gently melt plastic and create a tight seal. They're not the same as vacuum sealers, which remove air from packages in addition to sealing them.

Two of the gadgets, the Comtar and HSLGOVE brands, failed initial tests and were out of the running early. Amazon's generic sealer proved to be the most effective and was the only device to make it beyond the Lightning Round. In the true essence of "don't try this at home," sealed bags were dropped from windows, obliterated by a car tire, and pierced by a katana. The verdict? Humble chip clips are the way to go. The superior generic bag sealer (also referred to as the "Bezos Special") was described as "frustratingly inconsistent," and the reviewer ultimately determined, "This may seem convenient, but in actuality, I think it's more of a problem."