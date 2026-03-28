The Aldi Bakery Item I Never Leave Without

I don't get to shop at Aldi as much as I used to, but it used to be my go-to grocery store back in the day. Change is an inevitable part of most things in life, and one that the most adjacent grocery store is subject to. Aldi may not be as close by as I would like, but I still have the same go-to bakery item as I did when I was regular there. Now, when I'm lucky enough to make the trek to Aldi, the grocery chain's Specially Selected Brioche Buns always make it to my grocery cart.

I discovered Aldi's Specially Selected Brioche Buns sometime during the COVID-19 pandemic, when grocery shopping was one of the most exciting parts of living in a major city during the shutdown. The buns are so buttery, fluffy, and light that it's surprising they come out of plastic wrap and not from a high-end bakery's display case. You get six buns for less than $5, which is another reason why I can't resist them. For those who can't eat six buns within a few days (like me), you can simply freeze the brioche so your kitchen remains stocked until your next Aldi haul.