The Aldi Bakery Item I Never Leave Without
I don't get to shop at Aldi as much as I used to, but it used to be my go-to grocery store back in the day. Change is an inevitable part of most things in life, and one that the most adjacent grocery store is subject to. Aldi may not be as close by as I would like, but I still have the same go-to bakery item as I did when I was regular there. Now, when I'm lucky enough to make the trek to Aldi, the grocery chain's Specially Selected Brioche Buns always make it to my grocery cart.
I discovered Aldi's Specially Selected Brioche Buns sometime during the COVID-19 pandemic, when grocery shopping was one of the most exciting parts of living in a major city during the shutdown. The buns are so buttery, fluffy, and light that it's surprising they come out of plastic wrap and not from a high-end bakery's display case. You get six buns for less than $5, which is another reason why I can't resist them. For those who can't eat six buns within a few days (like me), you can simply freeze the brioche so your kitchen remains stocked until your next Aldi haul.
What to eat with Aldi's brioche buns
When you buy a pack of the Specially Selected Brioche Buns, of course, sandwiches are the easy way to go. Back when I first discovered them, I was trying to recreate my favorite roast beef sandwich from a local lunch spot. The eatery's brioche buns were flavored with everything bagel seasoning, so I also had to incorporate that aspect. The easiest option is to spread mayo on one side of the bun, then add some everything bagel seasoning (which Aldi also sells). Another trick is to brush the top of the bun with egg wash or melted butter, sprinkle on the seasoning, and lightly toast it. Even without additional seasoning, they're great for toasting and serve as the perfect vehicle for a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich or one of my personal favorites, a BLT. The buns' fluffiness is a great textural contrast to the crunchiness of bacon and lettuce.
There are other ways to use my go-to Aldi bakery item far beyond sandwiches. If you eat the whole pack in time (and don't freeze them), cut the buns into cubes, toss them in seasoned butter or oil, and bake them to make croutons. Around the holidays, you can also repurpose stale brioche buns for stuffing. To play up the bread's sweetness (and Frenchness), you could also incorporate these buns into a French toast casserole recipe.