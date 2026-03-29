The Sweet Treat Sabrina Carpenter Always Eats On Set

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Pop stars — they're just like us, right? Sure, it's trite, but for some of them — like Sabrina Carpenter — it's true. Some of Carpenter's favorite dishes are absolute classics — fajitas and mac and cheese, for example. But when she's on set, filming a video or working backstage with Kermit and Miss Piggy on "The Muppet Show," what's Sabrina Carpenter's go-to?

In an interview with British Vogue, Carpenter said, "It's just embarrassing, but I love chocolate. When I'm on set, it'll be funny ... Whenever I go back to my, like, director's chair, like seat, there's always like a hundred Reese's Peanut Butter Cups sitting in it because someone saw it at [craft services] and would get it for me, which is really nice."

So, Carpenter loves a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. She even pulled a package of them out of her bag for proof in the Vogue video. When you're a chocolate fan and you like a little extra salty and nutty goodness, nothing hits the palate quite like a Reese's. And while Reese's Peanut Butter Cups may seem like something that would have come out of the processed food boom of the 1950s, they've actually been around much longer — and it's not only Sabrina Carpenter that's a fan.