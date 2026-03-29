The Sweet Treat Sabrina Carpenter Always Eats On Set
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Pop stars — they're just like us, right? Sure, it's trite, but for some of them — like Sabrina Carpenter — it's true. Some of Carpenter's favorite dishes are absolute classics — fajitas and mac and cheese, for example. But when she's on set, filming a video or working backstage with Kermit and Miss Piggy on "The Muppet Show," what's Sabrina Carpenter's go-to?
In an interview with British Vogue, Carpenter said, "It's just embarrassing, but I love chocolate. When I'm on set, it'll be funny ... Whenever I go back to my, like, director's chair, like seat, there's always like a hundred Reese's Peanut Butter Cups sitting in it because someone saw it at [craft services] and would get it for me, which is really nice."
So, Carpenter loves a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. She even pulled a package of them out of her bag for proof in the Vogue video. When you're a chocolate fan and you like a little extra salty and nutty goodness, nothing hits the palate quite like a Reese's. And while Reese's Peanut Butter Cups may seem like something that would have come out of the processed food boom of the 1950s, they've actually been around much longer — and it's not only Sabrina Carpenter that's a fan.
The origin of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and other celebrities that love them
The true origin of Reese's comes from someone named Reese, which shouldn't come as a surprise, depending on whether you pronounce the name correctly or call them "rees-ees." They are the creation of Harry Burnett Reese. According to the Hershey Archives, Reese was working as a dairy farmer with the founder of the Hershey chocolate company, Milton Hershey. While he didn't have a history in sweets, Reese experimented with flavors at home and eventually began selling his original recipe for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups around 1928.
Beyond Sabrina Carpenter, there are plenty of celebrities that find comfort in Reese's. In a People article about stars' favorite Halloween candy, Neil Patrick Harris said about Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, "There's nothing better, it's like an opiate ... [T]he more you eat them, the more you have to eat them — until you burst!" In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, about stealing his children's Halloween candy, Michael Ealy said, "[My kids] go to sleep, I sit on the couch. I start combing through. I get all the Reese's Cups that I can, and I leave, like, one or two in there, in their baskets, so that they don't feel like they've been stolen. So, I put those in the freezer, and I hide them in a special spot in the freezer." That sweet and salty goodness is perfect frozen or straight off the shelf. And hey, if you buy them yourself, you may not even need a secret hiding spot.