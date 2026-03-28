When it comes to beer, few countries hold the same global reputation as Germany: Oktoberfest and big steins filled with pilsner are built into the culture. Out of all the breweries, according to data from Accio in 2024, one brand is consistently the top-selling beer: Krombacher. Brewed according to the German Purity Law (which sets German beer apart from American beer), Krombacher has remained the country's most popular beer for years.

The brewery is named after the village where it started, Krombach, and the first pilsner (the company's flagship beer) was reported to have been brewed here in 1890. To this day, it uses soft water that comes from a natural rock spring as the base for its beer. Like many classic German beers, Krombacher uses a straightforward ingredient list of water, Hallertau hops, malt, and yeast. Pilsner beers are a type of pale lager, and are the style most downed in Germany. Krombacher is clean and crisp (key characteristics of pilsners) and the 4.8% beer also has a fruity aroma, balanced malt, and light bitter finish.

Germany has surprisingly seen a dip in beer drinking in recent years, with younger crowds turning towards nonalcoholic options. This has affected Krombacher, too; according to Just Drinks it sold 5.9 million hectolitres (a hectolitre = 100 liters) of beer in 2024, which was a 1.4% decline from the previous year. Yet as one of Germany's largest breweries, Krombacher is business-savvy too, and offers a 0.0% option.