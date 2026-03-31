Almost Everyone Used To Own This Old-Fashioned Kitchen Item, But Now You Mostly Find It In Thrift Stores

Some vintage kitchen tools haven't gone out of style because they're sturdy and do their job well. However, others have largely fallen out of favor as tastes and technology change. For example, butter molds were once common in kitchens but today are so rare that finding them requires a bit of searching in second-hand stores or online.

In the 1700s and 1800s, families made their own butter or purchased it from local dairy farmers. And, just like today, it wasn't unusual for people to have their preferred vendors, or brands, so to speak. To make their butter easier to identify to their customers or those who came looking based on recommendations, farmers would stamp their butter with a unique symbol or design, and they'd do this with butter molds. The molds, which were made of wood, glass, or metal would be carved with said symbol and when fresh butter was pressed into it, the fat would be marked, whether it was designed to hold a single pat of butter or a whole pound of it. Designs ranged from images of animals, fruits, and flowers to elaborate patterns.

As time progressed, commercial dairy production increased, as did things like refrigeration and speedy shipping methods, all which made it easy for people to get their butter from grocery stores and markets instead of farms. These butters, of course, were molded into logs and sticks, and branding molds were largely replaced by packaging and trademarks.