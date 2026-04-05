5 Ways To Give Salad A Mexican-Style Spin

Somewhere around April or May begins the transition from warming soups and stews to salad season. Something hot and thick no longer has appeal, and a big plate of fresh greens is what feels best. But salads, without creativity and intention, can get underwhelming quickly. When lettuce has you feeling uninspired, turn to Mexican flavors for a new spin on your lunchtime salad.

It's easy to argue that Mexican cuisine is one of the most diverse and flavorful in the world. Each of the 31 states has its own key ingredients and local dishes; Baja is best known for its battered and fried fish tacos, while Oaxaca is famous for tlayudas (some might call this the original Mexican pizza) and mole.

Mexican food is not just the oversimplified burritos and tacos we see at fast casual chains in the United States. This cuisine uses 64 different types of chiles, and a wide selection of artisanal cheeses, heirloom beans, indigenous vegetables and herbs, and incredibly flavorful salsas. If you turn to Mexican gastronomy, you'll never eat a boring salad again in your life.