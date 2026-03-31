The Key To Better Scrambled Eggs Is All In The Heat, According To Alton Brown

There are several chefs' techniques for scrambled eggs that can change how you breakfast forever. For instance, Alex Guarnaschelli adds water to the eggs to keep them moist. Bobby Flay strains the eggs to keep bits of shell out of the mix and create a silky consistency. As for Alton Brown's flawless method, he removes the eggs from the heat early so they don't accidentally overcook, one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes with scrambled eggs.

Brown showed off his technique in a 2009 segment on CBS with journalist and actor Harry Smith. "If they look done in the pan, they will be overcooked on the plate. You must pull them a little bit early," he explained. "If it takes more than about 30 seconds, you've done something wrong ... Let them sit for 30 seconds, and they'll finish on the plate."

He also preheats the pan and warms the plate before serving the eggs (his recipe for perfect scrambled eggs warns that "cold plates suck the heat right out of food"). He adds milk to the eggs for a creamy texture and cooks them in butter with the heat off, as the pan is already hot. Brown notes in the segment that he always uses cold butter; when it begins to bubble, he knows it's time to add the eggs. He pours them into the pan's center to push the melted butter to the edges, which keeps them from sticking and infuses every bite with savory, fatty flavor.