The Key To Better Scrambled Eggs Is All In The Heat, According To Alton Brown
There are several chefs' techniques for scrambled eggs that can change how you breakfast forever. For instance, Alex Guarnaschelli adds water to the eggs to keep them moist. Bobby Flay strains the eggs to keep bits of shell out of the mix and create a silky consistency. As for Alton Brown's flawless method, he removes the eggs from the heat early so they don't accidentally overcook, one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes with scrambled eggs.
Brown showed off his technique in a 2009 segment on CBS with journalist and actor Harry Smith. "If they look done in the pan, they will be overcooked on the plate. You must pull them a little bit early," he explained. "If it takes more than about 30 seconds, you've done something wrong ... Let them sit for 30 seconds, and they'll finish on the plate."
He also preheats the pan and warms the plate before serving the eggs (his recipe for perfect scrambled eggs warns that "cold plates suck the heat right out of food"). He adds milk to the eggs for a creamy texture and cooks them in butter with the heat off, as the pan is already hot. Brown notes in the segment that he always uses cold butter; when it begins to bubble, he knows it's time to add the eggs. He pours them into the pan's center to push the melted butter to the edges, which keeps them from sticking and infuses every bite with savory, fatty flavor.
Alton Brown's scrambled eggs are a breeze to prepare and worth trying, according to fans
This scrambled eggs technique is one of Alton Brown's best food hacks. It's simple enough for beginners to master and doesn't require additional steps or equipment. Its reliability is all about timing, and comes down to adding and removing the eggs at the optimal moment. They should still look wet and shiny when you take them off the heat.
One key factor about Brown's recipe is starting with a hot pan, which speeds up the cooking process. Overcooking is avoided by constantly moving the eggs with a spatula to create large curds, as is Brown's preference, and by swiftly taking the eggs off the heat just before they're finished. That said, many cooks prefer using a cold pan over low heat to give the protein in the eggs plenty of time to cook through, resulting in superbly tender curds.
If you're doubting Brown's method, maybe some positive reviews will sway you. "Had some eggs in the fridge, so I thought I'd try this out since I rarely cook at home and haven't scrambled eggs in years. These were perfect," one Food Network commenter said. "These are the best scrambled eggs I've ever eaten! ... The butter makes it delicious and the milk makes it creamy and fluffy!" raved another. "Very fast and easy! I like to add red pepper flakes, onion salt, and garlic powder for flavor," suggests a third.