The Forgotten Burger Chain That Challenged America's Slider King ... And Eventually Lost

It's a roadside icon. Even without the brand name or logo, hungry fast-food customers know exactly which restaurant is designed with miniature turrets on a white building. Inside, the signature small burgers are cooked over a bed of onions. Customers can "buy 'em by the sack," as the chain's slogan said. This is the story of White Castle, of course, founded in Wichita, Kansas in 1921. "White" signified purity, just 15 years after Upton Sinclair's "The Jungle" had been published.

Five years later, two Wisconsin entrepreneurs liked this idea so much that they decided to do the same thing. Father and son team John and Thomas Saxe built a replica of White Castle in Milwaukee, right down to the measurements, and recreated almost everything about White Castle. They even hired a former White Castle employee to bring his intel — and his unique spatula. Their new restaurant: White Tower.

Naturally, White Castle didn't take kindly to this intruder, especially when they both established outposts in Detroit in the late 1920s, White Castle in 1928 and White Tower the following year. White Tower had copied White Castle's entire operation, even White Castle's signature menu. While White Castle sold sliders by the sack, hungry customers at White Tower could "take home a bagful." So White Castle sued White Tower, hoping to prevent them from using the name, menu, and design in Detroit and any other locations where the two chains, or "systems" as they were called, overlapped.