The Secret For Bakery-Worthy Cakes That Works Better Than Parchment Paper

Anyone who calls themselves an at-home baker knows the horror of crafting the perfect batter, only for the layers to stick to the pan and fall apart after baking — all of that hard work, immediately gone to waste. There are so many tricks to try and avoid this monumental disaster. Perhaps it involves buttering the pan, or adding a layer of parchment paper (or both!). But here's one innovative idea: Instead of cutting a circle of parchment paper that perfectly matches the size of your cake pan, opt for air fryer liners.

These liners come in different shapes and sizes, making it super easy to simply plop one in your pan before pouring in the cake batter. For example, if you're using a traditional round cake pan, you could place a 6-inch or 8-inch air fryer liner in the bottom of the pan. There are also square-shaped liners that could work perfectly for a square cake or in a brownie pan.

So now that you've got liners handy, what should you make inside of them? Really any cake recipe would work well. For a simple cake with few ingredients, try our 3-ingredient vanilla cake, which incorporates melted vanilla ice cream into the batter. If you're feeling adventurous, you could even try to craft an air fryer cake or air fryer cupcakes — no oven required.