I Tried 7 Different Ways To Make Frozen Chicken Strips. Here's How They Ranked

While the oven delivers serviceable, but lackluster results, the microwave is truly a tale of two tenders. First, it's important to understand how a microwave cooks your food. The short version is that water molecules in the food absorb electromagnetic radiation (microwaves). As those molecules absorb the radiation, they begin to vibrate faster and faster, emitting heat. In short, moisture is necessary for a microwave to work. Thankfully, chicken has plenty of moisture, which is why the Rotisserie Strips are perfect for this method.

The directions for the Rotisserie Strips call for two to four strips on a microwave-safe plate, covered with microwave-safe wrap, and heated on high for two to three minutes, with a minute or two to cool down after cooking. I, like most people, don't have microwave-safe wrap on hand, so I just cooked my tenders solo and the results were fantastic. The chicken came out extremely juicy and flavorful, with minimal cooking. Compared to the oven's time commitment, this is a no-brainer.

Unfortunately, the results of the Crispy Tenders were less positive. I was surprised to see microwave instructions for these — roughly one minute per strip on a plate — given that they're breaded. If you've ever tried to microwave any kind of breading, you know the end result is always soggy, and these tenders were no different. A puddle is the last thing you want surrounding a crispy tender, so while the microwave works for one style, it most definitely does not for the other.