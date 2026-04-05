Neither McDonald's Nor Starbucks, This Fast Food Chain Has The Most Locations In The World

If you were asked to name the fast food chain with the most locations in the world, McDonald's or Starbucks might come to mind first because it feels like you can spot one on almost every corner. But neither of these is correct. You may have never heard of the true global leader: Mixue. This Chinese ice cream and tea chain currently has 46,000 locations around the world and is aggressively expanding outside of Asia.

For comparison, Starbucks states on its website that it has over 40,000 around the world, and McDonald's, a close second, reports 44,000. You see the iconic golden arches and the green siren logo everywhere, but the reason you're likely unfamiliar with Mixue's snowman mascot (called the Snow King) is that most of its locations are in China. It first opened in China in 1997, and only 4,700 stores, or 10%, can be found outside of the country. It remains predominantly an Asian brand, found throughout countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand, with a presence in Australia as well.

Its menu offerings don't exactly make it a direct competitor to McDonald's or Starbucks — even though the coffee giant did add boba to the menu one summer. Instead of fast food burgers and fries and pricey coffee drinks, Mixue offers milk teas, boba tea drinks, and ice cream sundaes. They do have a small coffee selection, but it only includes iced drinks like an ice cream latte. Solid food, however, is not on the menu.