The Texas Roadhouse Side That's Worth Ordering (If You Skip One Topping)

There are so many side dishes available at Texas Roadhouse to pair with your seared go-to steak, that we had to rank them so you don't risk making a big dining mistake at the restaurant. Surprisingly, one dish that didn't perform well in our ranking of Texas Roadhouse side dishes is usually a natural pairing with a steak: Mashed potatoes with beef gravy. But the low rating was less about the potatoes and more about the gravy, according to our taste tester.

The underwhelming dish landed at number 15 — out of 16 side dishes. While gravy seems like a no-brainer, our reviewer felt there was nothing redeeming about it. In fact, the topping was so savory that it seemed artificial. Luckily, the palate-pleasing potatoes underneath were creamy-yet-fluffy, with chunks of skin for a rustic flare. By the sound of it, this side dish would have likely ended at the top of our list if it weren't for Texas Roadhouse's lackluster topping.