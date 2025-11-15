13 Big Mistakes Everyone Makes When Eating At Texas Roadhouse

When you order a steak at Texas Roadhouse, it is often so tender and juicy that you don't need anything else. But, asking for a few of the potential add-ons can truly take your steak up a notch. For instance, a former Texas Roadhouse employee notes that each steak is given a "butter brush" before arriving at your table, which is what gives it that extra juicy appearance. So, if you're a fan of that buttery-goodness, this employee says you can ask for more, and you're not limited to plain butter. Instead, ask for your steak to be brushed with some of the other butters like the honey cinnamon butter or the garlic butter the restaurant uses for the salmon and shrimp. And, if you prefer to add butter yourself, ask for a side of the whipped butter used on the baked potatoes.

Some people even like to order a side of the sirloin seasoning to add to their baked potato, fries, or vegetables. And, you can even ask that your steak be seasoned with the herb-crusted chicken seasoning. All of these add-ons are available at no extra charge—and take your meal to the next level. And, if you plan to split one of the steak dinners, consider adding sidekicks or kickers to expand your meal for a minimal up-charge. You can add a sidekick of three shrimp, two chicken critters, or four rib bones to round out your meal. These options are a great way to expand your feast without paying for an additional dinner.