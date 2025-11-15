13 Big Mistakes Everyone Makes When Eating At Texas Roadhouse
There's a reason why Texas Roadhouse has pulled ahead of the pack as the leading casual dining restaurant in the U.S. From its popular cinnamon-slathered rolls and hand-cut steaks to the bumping atmosphere and friendly staff, the chain has built a reputation with customers for consistent quality and a down-to-earth dining space. That said, even the most seasoned restaurant-goer may make a few mistakes when deciding to visit Texas Roadhouse for a steak dinner.
That's why we curated a list of 13 things you want to avoid doing when dining at this legendary steakhouse. Whether it's carefully timing your visit or picking the right menu items, we give you the inside scoop on what to do and not to do when planning a visit. In the end, you'll learn how to make the most of your dining experience, so you can savor every bite — and maybe even impress your dinner companions with this inside scoop.
1. Waiting in line
If there is one thing a frequent Texas Roadhouse diner like myself will tell you is that the wait at the restaurant can be lengthy, especially at peak times and on the weekends. And, if you're like the majority of diners, you don't want to wait more than 30 minutes for a table no matter how good those fresh cut steaks are. But this doesn't have to be the case if you know how to leverage the Texas Roadhouse wait list found in the app or on the website. You can even call the restaurant ahead of time and ask to be added directly to the wait list (which is required if your party has more than six people). Keep in mind this step is not a reservation, but instead a mechanism that allows you to reduce your wait time —and in my experience it works great.
Once you join the wait list, the restaurant will follow up with a text message that tells you approximately what time to arrive. When you and your party arrive at the restaurant, simply text them and then wait in your car. Once your table is ready, they will text you and ask that you head into the restaurant to be seated.
2. Not anticipating the loud atmosphere
Most people who have never dined at Texas Roadhouse are surprised to find that it can get very loud inside. From the singing waitstaff and the televisions streaming sports to the loud music pumping through the speakers, it can feel somewhat chaotic for first-timers and may even be frustrating at times if you're trying to have a conversation over all the background noise. Part of this hubbub is what makes the restaurant feel very much like a true roadhouse, though; and once you get used to it, it can be part of the restaurant's charm. The more you dine there, the more you come to expect it, and without it, your Texas Roadhouse dining experience would not feel as authentic. Keep in mind this loud, rhythmic music might also serve a purpose other than creating an authentic roadhouse feel.
In fact, one former employee (or "Roadie") notes on Reddit that the loud music is designed to "keep people from eating and then 'camping' and taking up tables." And psychology experts back up this approach. For instance, a study published in the Bulletin of Psychonomic Society found that when people are exposed to loud, up-tempo music like what is found in Texas Roadhouse, they take more bites per minute. Louder music can also trigger excitement and lead you to eat and drink more than you want or need to. Knowing this ahead of time can help you plan ahead for the noise and its impact.
3. Believing peanuts aren't available
Years ago, Texas Roadhouse was known to deliver buckets of peanuts to each diner's table where they would happily shell and eat them while waiting on their meal. In fact, the National Peanut Board reported that the company sometimes spent as much as $20 million a year on this humble nut. But for reasons that have not been disclosed, the restaurant chain decided that communal peanuts may not be the best option. Perhaps it was the hazard the shells on the floor posed to patrons, the potential for spread of germs during the pandemic, or food allergies coming into play. The truth is Texas Roadhouse never made an official announcement. Instead, the peanuts seemed to just disappear from restaurants' tables, and many restaurant goers just assumed that they were a thing of the past.
However, I happily learned recently that peanuts are still available at the Texas Roadhouse restaurants near me — and in many restaurants nationwide — they're just offered in a different form than what you might expect. They come sealed in a bag and you have to ask your server for them. The server sometimes even brings one of those nostalgic buckets to put the shells in. After all, sweeping up peanut shells is the staff's least favorite thing to do.
4. Ordering prime rib on a slow night
Texas Roadhouse is known for its hand-cut steaks, but the prime rib is no joke either, as long as you order it at the right time. According to one Reddit poster who claims to be a former roadhouse manager, the ribeye loin is seared at 500 degrees Fahrenheit and then placed in an "auto-sham which cooks and holds the prime rib at a specified temperature." This process allows the restaurant to serve the prime rib at rare and medium rare, which is often the preferred temperature for this cut of beef. But as the night goes on, the prime rib remains in the warmer, which makes it harder to get that deliciously-juicy, melt-in-your mouth flavor prime rib is known for. Instead, the longer it sits there the less likely this roast will be what you're expecting. In fact, it could potentially be dried out, and it is more likely to be medium to medium well rather than a rarer version.
However, one former employee disclosed on Reddit that they have willingly eaten older prime rib that a restaurant would never think of serving a customer and they still enjoyed the taste. The prime rib seasonings the restaurant uses are just that flavorful. Still, when ordering prime rib keep in mind that it sits in a dedicated warmer and on a slow night it has likely been in there a while. When in doubt, ask your server if they still have rare or medium rare pieces available.
5. Skipping potential add-ons
When you order a steak at Texas Roadhouse, it is often so tender and juicy that you don't need anything else. But, asking for a few of the potential add-ons can truly take your steak up a notch. For instance, a former Texas Roadhouse employee notes that each steak is given a "butter brush" before arriving at your table, which is what gives it that extra juicy appearance. So, if you're a fan of that buttery-goodness, this employee says you can ask for more, and you're not limited to plain butter. Instead, ask for your steak to be brushed with some of the other butters like the honey cinnamon butter or the garlic butter the restaurant uses for the salmon and shrimp. And, if you prefer to add butter yourself, ask for a side of the whipped butter used on the baked potatoes.
Some people even like to order a side of the sirloin seasoning to add to their baked potato, fries, or vegetables. And, you can even ask that your steak be seasoned with the herb-crusted chicken seasoning. All of these add-ons are available at no extra charge—and take your meal to the next level. And, if you plan to split one of the steak dinners, consider adding sidekicks or kickers to expand your meal for a minimal up-charge. You can add a sidekick of three shrimp, two chicken critters, or four rib bones to round out your meal. These options are a great way to expand your feast without paying for an additional dinner.
6. Filling up on rolls
Anyone who has ever eaten at Texas Roadhouse knows how delicious those hot, yeasty rolls are, especially once they are slathered in their signature honey cinnamon butter. While these rolls are certainly satisfying, the risk is that it can be very easy to fill up on them before your meal comes out.
The reasons restaurants like Texas Roadhouse offer free bread before a meal varies, but some food experts speculate that putting bread on the table may keep you from getting impatient while you wait for your food. In fact, one study found that people expect to have their food 13 minutes after being seated. Bread also could be a ploy to trick your brain into thinking you are hungrier than you are so you order more food; and it may even have an impact on how many drinks you order, especially if you down your beverage while feasting on bread and order another before your meal arrives.
To keep those delicious rolls from having an unwanted impact on your upcoming meal and your stomach, limit how many you eat before your food arrives. If you eat bread first, this can cause your blood sugar to spike and lead to consuming more than your body can handle. A study published from the American Diabetes Foundation found that when people eat bread at the end of their meal, their blood sugar is 30 percent lower than those who eat it first.
7. Thinking steak is your only option
People go to Texas Roadhouse for the steaks, especially because the hand-cut specialties the chain says account for 43 percent of the menu. The restaurants also have full-time butchers on staff who cut an average of $1 million of meat yearly for the restaurant. Yet, despite this impressive commitment to high-quality steak dinners, Texas Roadhouse still has other items on the menu that are just as tasty and definitely worth trying, especially if you're just not in the mood for red meat.
At the top of the list are Texas Roadhouse's ribs. In fact, one group of restaurant reviewers found that they were infinitely better than Chili's ribs — which is saying a lot considering Chili's had a jingle dedicated to its ribs. Other items to consider are the garlic butter shrimp, chicken fried steak, herb-crusted chicken, and the pork chops. As for sides, some people order the chili as a meal and others love the restaurant's traditional take on green beans. And, the caesar salad, baked potato, and loaded baked sweet potato also get a lot of love from those on Reddit.
8. Overlooking the chili
When you are eating at a steak restaurant, ordering the chili is probably not something you would normally consider. But roadhouse connoisseurs say this side is not one you should avoid, even if you are ordering a steak. Just like everything else on the menu, Texas Roadhouse makes this chili from scratch in the restaurant. But what makes it so special is that it's not made with ground beef.
Instead, one Reddit user explains that they use steak trimmings from their ribeyes, filets, sirloins, and strip steaks to make the chili. This gives the meaty dish a rich, beefy flavor and a texture that is slightly elevated. Then, it can be topped off with the likes of shredded cheddar, diced red onions, sour cream, and crackers if you want. And if you are a fan of the Cactus Blossom, ask for a chili cheese version. It's a great way to spruce up your appetizer or turn the onion into a meal. As another Reddit user explains: "Their chili is over the top good. I was not expecting all that magic in [my] mouth," while another poster in the same thread said they drove 30 miles just to get two bowls in a takeout order.
9. Selecting the Dallas filet
If you're like most people at Texas Roadhouse, you probably want to order a steak for dinner. If the filet mignon is your cut of choice, you may be eyeing the Dallas filet, but seasoned Roadhouse goers suggest ordering the filet medallions instead. Not only do you get one ounce more steak (or 9 ounces versus 8 ounces), but you can also get an extra side too. The filet medallions are served on a bed of rice, which can be substituted for another side if you're not a fan of the grain.
As for the sauce that accompanies the steak, you have a choice between a mushroom sauce and a peppercorn sauce. Seasoned diners recommend getting the peppercorn sauce on the side and then dipping your steak in it each time you take a bite. This not only gives you that savory goodness with every morsel, but also lets you control just how much sauce you're getting with your steak. Of course, if you're a fan of mushrooms, the mushroom sauce is just as tasty.
10. Forgetting about the Veteran's discount
Texas Roadhouse is known for honoring veterans and active-duty military, so if you've served in any branch of the military or you're currently serving, let your server know. The chain typically offers a free meal voucher on Veteran's Day as a way of honoring you for your service. You can either use your voucher that day or save it for another day. To get your voucher, you need to be at the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Veteran's Day and show your military or VA card or your discharge papers. Typically, these vouchers are good for about six months and must be used by May of the following year. Of course, if you want to eat there that day, you certainly can, but expect it to be somewhat crowded.
Texas Roadhouse has in the past also offered similar discounts to first responders, but this may vary from store to store, so it's always a good idea to ask your server.
11. Paying full price for apps and drinks
Texas Roadhouse offers happy hour with significant reductions on drink and appetizer prices, so if you and your party plan to have a few cocktails or share a few appetizers it would make sense — and save money — to go during your location's happy hour, if they have one. If the location near you offers a happy hour, it typically runs from about 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. But call your restaurant in advance to make sure they have a happy hour and to determine if there are any restrictions. Some restaurants may require you to sit at the bar to get the reduced prices.
For those restaurants that do participate in happy hour, you can typically expect a few dollars knocked off specific beers and cocktails. This price cut usually includes the chain's legendary margaritas, which come in 10 different varieties and the draft beer, which is served at a cool 36 degrees Fahrenheit. As for appetizers, most diners recommend the Rattlesnake Bites over the Cactus Blossom, which is the Texas Roadhouse version of a deep-friend onion. As for my family, we enjoy the Fried Pickles, Boneless Buffalo Wings, and the Tater Skins.
12. Failing to order extra rolls
Ask anyone to name one of their favorite things about Texas Roadhouse and there is a good chance they'll be quick to mention the buttery rolls with the signature honey cinnamon butter. But what many people fail to realize is that the restaurant will keep that bread basket filled, even after your meal arrives — all you need to do is flag down your server and ask.
While you may not eat all of the extra rolls with your meal, they are a great addition to the food you very likely will take home with you. Even if you clean your plate, still take a few extra rolls to go. One Reddit user says they make a fantastic vehicle for French toast the next day. They also make a pretty good vehicle for taking any steak leftovers you might have and slicing into the roll for a diy steak sandwich.
13. Assuming the restaurant serves lunch every day
Texas Roadhouse bills itself as a dinner-only concept online, but many restaurants do serve a limited lunch menu on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It also opens early in some markets and offers a scaled back menu with just a few options at a reduced price of $12.99. While you cannot get the signature ribeye for that price, you can order the 6 ounce Sirloin Steak Dinner, Herb Crusted Chicken, and Country Fried Steak, which each come with several of the homemade sides — not to mention a basket rolls.
Of course, this limited menu means you may miss out on the steaks that the restaurant is most known for. But if you're looking for a quick bite to eat at a time when the restaurant is a little less crowded and a decent price for your meal, this may be perfect for you. However, a lot of Texas Roadhouse patrons are naturally going to want a slab of prime rib, the bone-in ribeye, or a boneless ribeye when they go. Call the restaurant in your area before you leave to find out if its serving the full menu or a reduced version during the hours you plan to visit.