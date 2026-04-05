5 Of The World's Most Expensive Pizzas

If we had to pick one food that the whole world could agree is tasty, it would probably be pizza, even if people's favorite pizza toppings vary greatly around the world. Cheesy, savory, and endlessly customizable — what's not to love? But this dish's variety and versatility aren't just limited to the toppings you can order, as pizza also exists across the luxury spectrum, from the finest Neapolitan pizzerias to a greasy New York dollar slice (well, probably closer to $1.50 these days).

We all aspire to splurge on an extremely fancy meal every few years or so, and some bank-breaking banquets are worth trying at least once. Even if you wouldn't normally think of pizza as a top-of-the-line, eye-wateringly expensive experience, several restaurants around the world have devised the fanciest pies known to man, with ingredients from white truffle oil to lots and lots of caviar. We're not just talking about Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the city with the most expensive pizza on average (as of 2021); here are five staggeringly steep pizzas you can find around the globe, from $660 to nearly $10,000.