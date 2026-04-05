5 Of The World's Most Expensive Pizzas
If we had to pick one food that the whole world could agree is tasty, it would probably be pizza, even if people's favorite pizza toppings vary greatly around the world. Cheesy, savory, and endlessly customizable — what's not to love? But this dish's variety and versatility aren't just limited to the toppings you can order, as pizza also exists across the luxury spectrum, from the finest Neapolitan pizzerias to a greasy New York dollar slice (well, probably closer to $1.50 these days).
We all aspire to splurge on an extremely fancy meal every few years or so, and some bank-breaking banquets are worth trying at least once. Even if you wouldn't normally think of pizza as a top-of-the-line, eye-wateringly expensive experience, several restaurants around the world have devised the fanciest pies known to man, with ingredients from white truffle oil to lots and lots of caviar. We're not just talking about Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the city with the most expensive pizza on average (as of 2021); here are five staggeringly steep pizzas you can find around the globe, from $660 to nearly $10,000.
Pizza GoGo's $660 Gold Pizza is so fancy it comes with red-carpet delivery
A fancy pizza from a 5-star hotel's gourmet Italian restaurant makes sense, but how about an even more expensive pie from a chain restaurant? That's exactly what Pizza GoGo, a London-based pizza chain, did with its Gold Pizza. This decadent pie comes with white truffle oil, fantail prawns, beluga caviar, lobster, and of course, 23-karat gold flakes. In case that's not fancy enough for you, a butler will arrive to deliver your pizza and roll out a red carpet right to your front door. The pie costs £500, which is around $667. Oh, and if you want stuffed crust, that'll be an extra £2.
Is this pizza worth it? Almost certainly not. One Reddit user claimed that they wouldn't spend £5 on one of Pizza GoGo's pies, while another called it out for what it really is: a publicity stunt to get press (which seems to have worked).
Steveston Pizza's SeeNay pie costs more than $600
Steveston Pizza, located just outside Vancouver in Richmond, British Columbia, has been a big hit with local critics for years. But that's not the only reason this pizzeria gets press: It loves adding extremely fancy, extremely expensive pizzas to its menu. According to Huffpost, Steveston once held the Guinness World Record for world's most expensive pizza with the SeeNay, which clocked in at $850 CAD ($619 USD). Unfortunately for luxury pizza fans, it's no longer available. As of this writing, Steveston's most expensive 'za comes in at a measly $155 CAD ($112 USD).
During its run, the SeeNay came topped with tiger prawns, Russian caviar, smoked Chilean steelhead, lobster ratatouille, and of course, white truffles. Fancy, super expensive pizzas are nothing new to Steveston Pizza, which once offered the C6, topped with lobster thermidor and Russian Osetra caviar. At $450 CAD (or around $324 USD as of this writing), that pizza would have earned a place on this list, but the pizzeria upped its game — and price — with the SeeNay.
Adding to the SeeNay's decadence was the philosophy behind it. Each of its four slices had its own theme and presentation that "corresponds with its life span — from birth to eternity," as owner Nader Hatami told Huffpost. That kind of profound thoughtfulness is exactly what made this pizza worth over $600. That and the caviar.
Industry Kitchen's 24K Pizza is covered in gold
We all know there are few better places to grab a slice than New York City. We also know there are few places more expensive, so it's no surprise that one of the priciest pies in the world hails from the Big Apple. What might surprise you is just how much it costs: $2,000.
Industry Kitchen is a huge, fancy waterside restaurant next to the Financial Districts's iconic South Street Seaport that made a Guinness World Record-winning "24K Pizza," and this pie features some ingredients common to these ultra-expensive slices. It's got Platinum Osetra caviar, truffles, squid ink dough, and even some foie gras.
The real kicker? The entire pizza is coated in 24-karat gold leaves. We know what you're thinking: That's not nearly luxurious enough! Luckily, for a mere $700 extra, you can also top the whole thing with some Almas caviar. Even with the extras, this pizza still costs less than the average monthly rent in the Financial District, so at least the locals have a little cash to burn.
Domenico Crolla's Pizza Royale 007 raised $4,000 for charity
Can absurdly expensive pizza benefit a good cause? The answer is yes — as long as it's named after James Bond. According to a 2007 report from the BBC, Scottish-Italian chef Domenico Crolla created what was then the most expensive pizza ever made for a very special Valentine's Day dinner. Dubbed the "Pizza Royale 007," the pie was auctioned off to raise funds for the Fred Hollows Foundation, a charity dedicated to preventing curable blindness. The winning bid was €3,000, which was around $3,900 USD at the time.
The Pizza Royale 007 came with Scottish smoked salmon, venison, sunblush tomato sauce, prosciutto, and vintage balsamic vinegar. The stars of the show were the cognac-marinated lobster and champagne caviar. Large flakes of edible gold also made their customary appearance. This pizza's extreme luxury makes James Bond a fitting namesake. We'd wager a slice of this 'za would pair well with a martini — shaken, not stirred, of course.
Renato Viola's Louis XIII Pizza is the world's most expensive at nearly $10,000
The title of "World's Most Expensive Pizza" has perhaps returned to its rightful place: pizza's homeland of Italy. That honor goes to chef Renato Viola, whose appropriately named "Louis XIII Pizza" clocks in at €8,300, which as of this writing is about $9,600 USD. This might prompt you to ask a very good question: How the heck is this Italian pizza worth that much?
For one, this pizza — which isn't even 8 inches in diameter, by the way — features no fewer than three different types of caviar. Then come the red prawns, lobster, and shrimp (all sourced from Italy and the Mediterranean), arranged on a 72-hour fermented dough with special salt imported from Australia. With the exception of the dough, Viola and two other chefs prepare and make everything in your own kitchen (it's safe to assume that if you're dropping $10,000 on a pizza, your kitchen is in good shape). To top it all off, Viola's sommelier will serve you extremely fancy bottles of cognac and champagne and even use custom plates and cutlery. So, the next time your Domino's order is a bit pricier than you expected, just remember that it could always be worse. Although, to be fair, most Domino's pizzas don't even come with one type of caviar.