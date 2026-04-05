3 Mexican Dishes Cowboys Enjoyed Back In The Old West

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the 19th century, American cowboys pushing the boundaries and exploring the Old West were met by vaqueros, natives of modern-day Mexico who were trained by Spanish settlers to lasso cattle and drive herds on horseback. Through Western expansion, particularly in Texas, vaqueros blended with American cowboys. They worked in close proximity on ranches, and their food cultures began to mix, creating the Tex-Mex cuisine we know today (a regional culinary style developed by people of Mexican descent living in modern-day Texas). The foods vaqueros and American cowboys ate were simple. Items packed with nutrients (or caffeine) fueled their long days — coffee, beef (often smoked and made into jerky), and dried fruit. In time, blended groups of vaqueros and cowboys adopted entire meals with distinct Mexican influence — dishes like huevos rancheros, carne guisada, and charros.

These meals were made possible by the chuckwagon, an 1860's invention that could be expanded, similar to a tailgate. A chuckwagon could carry enough equipment and supplies to feed entire crews of cattle drivers (about 15 cowboys, tasked with herding 1,000 cattle and 100 horses). Cooks, or "cookies," maintained the chuckwagon on the trail and prepared daily meals. Tools like dutch ovens allowed for larger portions, and because there were many mouths to feed, stews and bean-based mixtures were the norm. We're breaking down these popular meals and exploring both their Mexican roots and their modern adaptations.