T-Bone Vs Porterhouse Steak: Which Is Usually Cheaper?

As we head into summer and you're ready to fire up the grill, you may be wondering which cuts of meat to pick up at the supermarket that'll be a real crowd-pleaser at your cookouts. Two top contenders: The T-bone and porterhouse steaks. They're both excellent cuts for grilling and often have people pitting them against each other because they have many similarities. They come from the cow's short loin, are sold bone-in, and contain tenderloin and strip steak separated by the bone.

But as food prices rise, you might be looking for a beef bargain. So let's cut to the chase: Despite having things in common, T-bone steaks are generally cheaper. (Fair warning: They're both generally expensive steaks when compared to options like chuck or flank steaks.) That's because they're often sold for similar prices per pound, but T-bones are smaller than porterhouses. And size is in fact one attribute that separates the two cuts. Now let's break down how buying each will affect your wallet.