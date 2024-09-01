Porterhouse Vs T-Bone: The Steak Showdown

At any steakhouse, you'll have a choice among a wide range of cuts, from filet to strip, sirloin to flank. But perhaps the be-all and end-all of steakhouse steaks are behemoth, bone-in marvels, presented on a platter and often tailor-made for sharing. Both t-bones and porterhouses fit this description, and indeed, according to chef Michael Vignola, culinary director of Catch Hospitality Group, these are some of the best steaks for a crowd. A porterhouse, he says, is "great when cooking for a group, as it affords both textures of a sensuous soft filet versus the unctuous strip."

At first glance, it could seem as though both T-bones and porterhouses — the latter of which Max Crask, executive chef at Madrina in St. Louis, notes can also be called "bistecca fiorentina," seeing as they're so beloved as a traditional sharing steak in Tuscany — are one and the same. Both, after all, boast two very different textures within one steak, divided by an impressive central bone. In fact, it could be said that porterhouses are a member of the T-bone family. But a few subtle differences actually make these two steaks worlds apart. Here's everything you need to know about T-bones and porterhouses.