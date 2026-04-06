The Rhode Island Buffet Customers Say Is A Must-Try For All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib
A plethora of options, near-endless plates of food, and no surprises on the bill after the meal are all perks of eating at a buffet. Be it a no-frills joint or a high-end spot, every state has a best all-you-can-eat buffet to call its own. For the small state of Rhode Island, that buffet is The Nordic in Charleston. One of the main draws of dining at The Nordic is that you can chow down on prime rib.
The Nordic is one of the most expensive buffets in the country, so don't expect a cheap meal when you sit down at the popular waterside eatery. The price for adults is $145 per person, $60 for children aged 8 to 12, and $35 for children aged 3 to 7. That sounds pretty steep, but considering that you can fill up on prime rib, a high-quality and costly cut of steak, it seems worth it for a special occasion.
Prime rib seems to be a highlight of many customer reviews. A Yelp review says, "This place is absolutely everything that you have ever heard. It was fantastic ... The service was excellent, and the food was extraordinary. Lobster, prime rib, scallops, shrimp ... very, very good!" On TripAdvisor, another review refers to the prime rib as "superb."
What else to expect at The Nordic in Charleston, Rhode Island
There are many other elevated and delicious options on The Nordic's buffet to pair with your prime rib. You can indulge in filet mignon or go with a different protein, such as chicken wings, teriyaki tenderloin tips, or St. Louis BBQ pork ribs. Fancy a surf-and-turf dinner? Try the lobster, fried scallops, scallops wrapped in maple-glazed bacon, or stuffed sole. There are also comforting foods, like lobster mac and cheese and chicken tenders. Some of the side dishes offered are baked potatoes, corn on the cob, and vegetable fried rice. There is also a full salad bar, an assortment of fresh fruits from around the world, and a Häagen-Dazs ice cream bar.
The price per person includes soda, tea, or coffee, but beverages from the full bar cost extra. At The Nordic, however, it's not just about the food. The restaurant sits on 90 acres of land with waterfront views. There are live animals on the property, including donkeys and sheep, lawn games, and seasonal outdoor concerts, so visiting The Nordic is a pleasant experience beyond the bottomless helpings of prime rib. Hungry? The eatery reopens for spring hours on April 24, 2026, with seating on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.