The Rhode Island Buffet Customers Say Is A Must-Try For All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib

A plethora of options, near-endless plates of food, and no surprises on the bill after the meal are all perks of eating at a buffet. Be it a no-frills joint or a high-end spot, every state has a best all-you-can-eat buffet to call its own. For the small state of Rhode Island, that buffet is The Nordic in Charleston. One of the main draws of dining at The Nordic is that you can chow down on prime rib.

The Nordic is one of the most expensive buffets in the country, so don't expect a cheap meal when you sit down at the popular waterside eatery. The price for adults is $145 per person, $60 for children aged 8 to 12, and $35 for children aged 3 to 7. That sounds pretty steep, but considering that you can fill up on prime rib, a high-quality and costly cut of steak, it seems worth it for a special occasion.

Prime rib seems to be a highlight of many customer reviews. A Yelp review says, "This place is absolutely everything that you have ever heard. It was fantastic ... The service was excellent, and the food was extraordinary. Lobster, prime rib, scallops, shrimp ... very, very good!" On TripAdvisor, another review refers to the prime rib as "superb."