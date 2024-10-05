12 Most Expensive Buffets In America And Which Ones Are Worth It

The very word "buffet" inspires instant thoughts of getting a ton of eating done for a single price, making a dining experience that comes without a sticker shock-inducing final bill. But what if the sticker shock comes before you even set foot in the restaurant in question? What if the opposite of a satisfying all-you-can-eat moment on the cheap is one where you pay top prices to enjoy some of the finest food around until you can't take anymore? What price would you be willing to pay for such a peak dining moment?

It might help to understand what qualifies as expensive in the world of buffet eating and to know what you get for your hard-earned buffet money. Among the best buffets in every state around the U.S., the most expensive ones provide top-tier food at mind-bending prices that might make it difficult to keep your dinner down. If you can stomach the numbers following the dollar sign, you might be able to enjoy a superior dinner that lets you decide what a serving size is, provided you have enough room on your credit card to foot the bill. Take a look at the priciest spots inviting you to eat your fill and find out which may turn out to be the best buffet restaurants in America and which can be skipped in favor of more affordable fare elsewhere.