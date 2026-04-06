How Much Is A 'Finger' Of Whiskey?

Spend enough time at a bar or around enough bartenders, and you'll become familiar with many of the commonplace terms. Among them, the phrase "a finger of" may be mentioned. As questionable as relating fingers and drinks may sound, it's an old-fashioned measuring method for serving liquors like whiskey and cocktails. Essentially, it judges a bartender's finger-width to be approximately a shot, or about 1.5 ounces. Despite its purpose, fingers don't offer the most accurate system, especially as bar tools and techniques have advanced.

Though difficult to truly know, it's said that the finger method originated in saloons of the Old West, likely in lieu of measuring tools like the jigger, which wasn't always a thing. Here, bartenders estimated a serving of spirits like whiskey using the width of their finger as they held the glass it was poured into. The concept holds up to some extent, as an average finger-width of, say, whiskey typically measures around 2 ounces, or just over a proper shot.

Unfortunately, the finger method could short or overpour its patrons, depending on both the size of the barman's hand and the type of glassware. For instance, a highball, or Collins glass, would require less to hit the finger mark than a rocks glass would, due to their differing diameters. While saloons had ways like marking bottles to circumvent the finger method's inherent inaccuracy, it was eventually replaced over time.