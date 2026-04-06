The Ingredients You Need To Recreate Texas Roadhouse's Loaded Baked Potato At Home
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Texas Roadhouse's loaded baked potato is one of the restaurant's most beloved menu items, and if you've ever wondered why such a simple side generates so much excitement, the answer lies in what goes on top of it. It placed first in our ranking of Texas Roadhouse sides for a reason — no small feat at a restaurant where even the green beans (which we have a copycat recipe for) have a devoted following. Butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, and (optional) Texas red chili transform an otherwise ordinary baked potato into the star of the meal.
Getting this topping lineup right at home means making the right ingredient choices. For butter, a European-style variety with a high fat content, like Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter, will give you a rich, melty finish without adding more liquid. Similarly, a full-fat sour cream is your best bet for more tangy flavor. When it comes to cheddar, skip the pre-shredded stuff — it likely contains corn starch and other anti-caking ingredients that can affect the flavor and texture, making it inferior to hand-grated cheddar.
The bacon is equally important. Thin-cut strips simply won't do. Thick-cut bacon, cooked slowly until it hits that sweet spot between chewy and crispy, delivers the smoky, savory depth that makes the topping combination work so well. And if you really want to go all in, spooning warm Texas red chili (aka chili con carne, Texas' state dish) over the top is the move. This will give you deeper flavor and turn your simple side into a full meal.
How to make spuds just right for a Texas Roadhouse baked potato
The toppings on your loaded baked potato matter, but so does the foundation underneath. A flawlessly baked russet is what makes the entire dish come together, and it's worth doing right. Russets are the best variety for any baked potato because their high starch content and low moisture make them perfectly fluffy. They're also sturdy enough to hold toppings without turning into a soggy mess.
The technique Texas Roadhouse uses to achieve that signature crispy skin is worth replicating at home. Rather than rubbing the potato in avocado oil, like our simple baked potato recipe calls for, the restaurant coats its spuds in bacon fat before baking — a trick that adds a bit of smoky flavor and beautifully caramelized skin. Rolling the potato in a bit of kosher salt will give it even more seasoning and delectable crunch.
Once your potato is out of the oven, slice it open, fluff the interior with a fork, and layer your toppings in order — butter first so it can fully melt, followed by sour cream, cheese, and bacon. The chili (if you're using it) goes on last and should be warmed separately so it doesn't make everything else soggy. If you don't want to make your own chili, Wolf Brand Homestyle Chili with Beans took the top spot in our canned chili ranking. Since Texas-style chili doesn't typically come with beans, feel free to spring for the Wolf Brand No Beans Chili instead.