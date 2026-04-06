The Ingredients You Need To Recreate Texas Roadhouse's Loaded Baked Potato At Home

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Texas Roadhouse's loaded baked potato is one of the restaurant's most beloved menu items, and if you've ever wondered why such a simple side generates so much excitement, the answer lies in what goes on top of it. It placed first in our ranking of Texas Roadhouse sides for a reason — no small feat at a restaurant where even the green beans (which we have a copycat recipe for) have a devoted following. Butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, and (optional) Texas red chili transform an otherwise ordinary baked potato into the star of the meal.

Getting this topping lineup right at home means making the right ingredient choices. For butter, a European-style variety with a high fat content, like Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter, will give you a rich, melty finish without adding more liquid. Similarly, a full-fat sour cream is your best bet for more tangy flavor. When it comes to cheddar, skip the pre-shredded stuff — it likely contains corn starch and other anti-caking ingredients that can affect the flavor and texture, making it inferior to hand-grated cheddar.

The bacon is equally important. Thin-cut strips simply won't do. Thick-cut bacon, cooked slowly until it hits that sweet spot between chewy and crispy, delivers the smoky, savory depth that makes the topping combination work so well. And if you really want to go all in, spooning warm Texas red chili (aka chili con carne, Texas' state dish) over the top is the move. This will give you deeper flavor and turn your simple side into a full meal.