The Discontinued Costco Favorite That's Still Sold Overseas

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Costco's Kirkland Signature private label has quite an impressive catalog with products that can be better than the major brands. Among them are Kirkland Signature's Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips and the Kirkland Signature Semi-Sweet 51% Cocoa Chocolate Chips, which were beloved by many. Unfortunately, the warehouse store discontinued these products in its U.S. stores in 2024. However, there are ways to get the treasured ingredients for stateside Costco members — although, there's a catch.

Costco may have discontinued its private-label chocolate chips, but there are still ways for members to get their hands on them. While the original Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips are hard to find, the 51% Cacao Kirkland Signature variety can still be ordered via Amazon UK. The catch? It's only available in a 4-pound bag and costs roughly $40 to $50, plus the cost of shipping to the United States.

Stateside, it doesn't seem like Costco offers Kirkland chocolate on its own in any format — chips and otherwise. That said, if the brand behind Costco's chocolate-covered nuts is any indication, hope remains. The Blommer Chocolate Company has produced chocolate for Costco since at least 2013, and though Blommer isn't offered at the warehouse directly, fans of Kirkland Signature's quality and flavor could be obtained by ordering the brand's semi-sweet chocolate drops in bulk online. The cost could vary greatly, but online vendors charge between $10 for a 1.25-pound bag to $125 for a 25-pound bag, plus the cost of shipping.