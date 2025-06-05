How Costco Keeps Kirkland Signature Prices So Cheap

Walk into a Costco and you'll find two brand options for most of your standard grocery items. There's the familiar national brand, usually sitting near a Kirkland Signature alternative that significantly undercuts its price. Private labels (aka generic brands) have long had a reputation for being cheaper at the expense of taste and quality. That's not really the case with Costco's flagship brand.

Kirkland products are more affordable — often 20% less — yet they maintain high-quality standards. To keep its private label prices low, Costco has several tricks up its sleeves. And these secrets have put name brands on the defensive, forcing many to lower prices to be competitive on Costco's shelves.

Finding ways to stay cheap in an industry built on ultra-thin profit margins is an ongoing process for the big-box chain. Since Costco introduced Kirkland Signature in 1995, it has expanded to offer around 550 different products. Legions of Kirkland devotees trust the brand for everything from nuts and olive oil to batteries and booze. While Kirkland accounts for roughly 15% of Costco's products, it makes up around 30% of all sales for the store. Thankfully, Costco has decided not to exploit this success by raising its private label prices to match those of the name brands. Here's how the wholesale giant keeps Kirkland Signature so cheap.