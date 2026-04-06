Cardi B's Go-To Bagel Order Is Honestly Elite

Cardi B is very particular about food. For instance, her go-to McDonald's order is fries with a sweet treat, like a sundae or McFlurry, rather than ketchup. She also has her own take on TikTok's viral spicy bowls, loaded with jalapeños, pepperoncini, chopped pickles, hard-boiled eggs, and hot sauce for good measure. Her usual bagel order is just as particular, though not nearly as divisive. In fact, it's a long-standing New York City staple.

In an Instagram interview with First We Feast, the rapper broke down her favorite morning sammy with great detail. "My go-to bagel order is everything bagel or an onion bagel," she begins, "with chive cream cheese, lox, salt and lemon." The rap artist also noted her love of capers. "Oh, and I love me a tomato on it," she added. "I just love the wet element to it."

Wherever Cardi B goes for bagels is technically a mystery. She's definitely visited one of Liberty Bagels' six locations before, as she hyped up their impressive selection of flavored cream cheeses on her Instagram story. But as a Bronx native, she likely doesn't have to travel far or somewhere specific for her beloved breakfast. Nowadays, you can find good lox to go on your New York bagel just about anywhere in the Big Apple and beyond.