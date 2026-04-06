Cardi B's Go-To Bagel Order Is Honestly Elite
Cardi B is very particular about food. For instance, her go-to McDonald's order is fries with a sweet treat, like a sundae or McFlurry, rather than ketchup. She also has her own take on TikTok's viral spicy bowls, loaded with jalapeños, pepperoncini, chopped pickles, hard-boiled eggs, and hot sauce for good measure. Her usual bagel order is just as particular, though not nearly as divisive. In fact, it's a long-standing New York City staple.
In an Instagram interview with First We Feast, the rapper broke down her favorite morning sammy with great detail. "My go-to bagel order is everything bagel or an onion bagel," she begins, "with chive cream cheese, lox, salt and lemon." The rap artist also noted her love of capers. "Oh, and I love me a tomato on it," she added. "I just love the wet element to it."
Wherever Cardi B goes for bagels is technically a mystery. She's definitely visited one of Liberty Bagels' six locations before, as she hyped up their impressive selection of flavored cream cheeses on her Instagram story. But as a Bronx native, she likely doesn't have to travel far or somewhere specific for her beloved breakfast. Nowadays, you can find good lox to go on your New York bagel just about anywhere in the Big Apple and beyond.
Fans and bagel shops had a lot to say about Cardi B's easy-to-replicate go-to order
Cardi B fans flocked to share their thoughts. "This is my exact order, except I swap the tomato for some fresh onion slices," said one Instagram user. "Say what you want about her, but she knows how to eat," added another. Of course, not everyone was impressed. "That's like, the most standard bagel order you can get," opined yet another Instagrammer.
New York bagel shops threw their hats in the ring, too. "Come to Zucker's Bagels Columbus location," urged the official Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish account. "We have onion bagels and all kinds of cream cheese." Utopia Bagels, which boasts three locations in the metro, added, "We have plenty of onion bagels for you!" Likewise, Russ & Daughters, a smoked fish haven that opened in 1914, took to TikTok to make Cardi B's order, and Brooklyn's Acme Smoked Fish did the same on Instagram.
That said, Cardi B's favorite bagel is a breeze to make yourself. First, secure a shop (or grocery store) bagel. Next, find prepared chive cream cheese (it's likely easier than you think) or whip up your own; it's as simple as combining minced chives with soft cream cheese and refrigerating it until serving. The lox is the most important part, so use one by a reputable, popular brand, like Spence & Co., Ducktrap, or Acme. As for the other toppings, you likely already have them on hand.