The Bizarre Sandwich Combo That's Survived Since The Great Depression
The Great Depression created an interesting time in culinary history. The scarcity of available ingredients meant dishes had to be nutritious, satisfying, and inexpensive. The dynamic forced families to prepare a lot of meals people generally don't eat anymore, such as turtle soup and Hoover stew. Over the years, some Depression-era foods have made comebacks (like homemade baked beans). However, one that's stood the test of time is the peanut butter and pickle sandwich. Fans of the unusual combination have praised how the flavors and textures complement each other. Some have even found ways to elevate it further.
It's unknown when the peanut butter and pickle sandwich (PB&P) was first assembled, but the duo makes sense. Peanut butter is a nutrient-packed, affordable pantry staple, and while pickles offer benefits like antioxidants and fiber. Team this with the fact that the two star ingredients have extensive shelf lives, and it fits right into the meals of that time.
Some 1930s cookbooks suggest making the sandwich with pickle relish, but spears or thick-sliced chips could retain the pickle's crunchiness. More modern fans of the combo have also recommended bread-and-butter pickles for their sweetness. Others might opt for the dill variety. Despite how unorthodox the latter duo may sound, the pickle's vinegary tang provides a counterbalance to the peanut butter's salty, savory notes. Some Reddit users who claim to have had the dill version also enjoy the sour and crunchy complexity the pickle brings.
Opinions of peanut butter and pickle sandwiches vary but they can be elevated in many ways
Today, the PB&P counts some high-profile names among its fan base. In 2019, Former MLB pitcher Phil Hughes made a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling it a "top-tier sandwich." The star has also challenged others to try it. Additionally, founder and CEO of Peanut Butter & Co, Lee Zelban, was inspired by a pregnant woman who allegedly walked into his shop and declared a craving for one. After trying it with her, he had one every day for a week.
Others haven't fully embraced the combination. Comedian and foodie Tom Papa tried it and felt the peanut butter dominated the flavor, despite the pickles providing a snap (via Instagram). Actor Jeff Goldblum stated in an interview with fashion house Loewe that "I had a radical idea the other day to make a sandwich with peanut butter and pickles" (via TikTok). However, in the end, the thought seemed "too radical."
If you do try pickles instead of jelly for a peanut butter sandwich, there are ways to elevate its flavor. One extra-savory option is to add in mayonnaise and bacon, creating a uniquely flavorful and textured masterpiece. Anyone desiring an emphasized salty crunch could toast the bread, before mixing in a handful of potato chips with the pickles. However, those wanting to experiment with a spin on a familiar comfort food could pan-fry it with butter. This creates a uniquely tangy grilled peanut butter and pickle sandwich.