The Bizarre Sandwich Combo That's Survived Since The Great Depression

The Great Depression created an interesting time in culinary history. The scarcity of available ingredients meant dishes had to be nutritious, satisfying, and inexpensive. The dynamic forced families to prepare a lot of meals people generally don't eat anymore, such as turtle soup and Hoover stew. Over the years, some Depression-era foods have made comebacks (like homemade baked beans). However, one that's stood the test of time is the peanut butter and pickle sandwich. Fans of the unusual combination have praised how the flavors and textures complement each other. Some have even found ways to elevate it further.

It's unknown when the peanut butter and pickle sandwich (PB&P) was first assembled, but the duo makes sense. Peanut butter is a nutrient-packed, affordable pantry staple, and while pickles offer benefits like antioxidants and fiber. Team this with the fact that the two star ingredients have extensive shelf lives, and it fits right into the meals of that time.

Some 1930s cookbooks suggest making the sandwich with pickle relish, but spears or thick-sliced chips could retain the pickle's crunchiness. More modern fans of the combo have also recommended bread-and-butter pickles for their sweetness. Others might opt for the dill variety. Despite how unorthodox the latter duo may sound, the pickle's vinegary tang provides a counterbalance to the peanut butter's salty, savory notes. Some Reddit users who claim to have had the dill version also enjoy the sour and crunchy complexity the pickle brings.