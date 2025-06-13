Depression Era Dinners We Don't Eat Anymore

It's hard to imagine that the average American family had 40% less money in 1933 compared to 1929. In response to such a steep and sudden decline in income, everyone had to get creative in the kitchen during the Great Depression. From starting gardens to eating unpopular cuts of meat and buying old bread, families worked wonders to survive this awful time in history.

Even though food prices have exploded and salaries haven't been able to keep up in recent years, most people are fortunate enough not to eat the same way that others did during the Great Depression. However, learning about struggles throughout history can help us appreciate the food we have in our kitchens, even when times are tough.

Have you ever wondered if you could stomach any dishes that were popular during the Great Depression? Read on to learn about the creative ways people kept their stomachs full so they'd have enough energy to do manual labor and any odd jobs they could find.