11 Tips For A Tender, Flavorful Slow Cooker Pot Roast

Every home cook should be aware of the ranking of cuts of beef from toughest to most tender so they can navigate the meat aisle with more confidence. With grocery store prices only seeming to go up each trip, sometimes choosing cheaper cuts of meat works better for your budget. The good news is that the humble chuck roast can give more expensive cuts of beef a run for their money when given the right treatment.

"My favorite cut for pot roast is beef chuck roast," Natasha Kravchuck explained. "It has wonderful marbling throughout the meat, and that marbling is what gives you a roast that turns out tender, juicy, and full of flavor after slow braising in the Dutch oven. I've had the best and most consistent results with chuck roast. Brisket or bottom round can work, but chuck is still my top choice."

You may find some other pot roast recipes floating around on the internet that also incorporate bacon and other types of flavor-boosting meats, but Kravchuck believes that simple is best for this traditional dish. "I usually keep pot roast classic and let the beef be the star," she said. "I don't add bacon because this recipe already builds so much flavor from the seared chuck roast, the onion and garlic, the tomato paste, the herbs, the dry red wine, and the beef stock. It really doesn't need extra help."