Don't Overlook This Trader Joe's Breakfast Item

A well-stocked pantry always includes a pancake or waffle mix. Having a box on hand guarantees that you can whip up a weekend brunch at a moment's notice. If you've had your fair share of buttermilk pancakes and waffles, consider snagging this Trader Joe's hidden gem: the ube mochi pancakes and waffle mix. Priced at $3.99, this mix brings a totally different flavor, texture, and color to these breakfast classics.

If the seasonal product is in stock, it's hard to miss — the box, like the pancakes featured on it, is purple. This pancake and waffle mix is naturally gluten-free since its primary ingredient is mochi flour, which is derived from rice. Mochi flour has a unique chewy texture, which you may have experienced with the Trader Joe's ice cream mochi. Ube is a starchy root vegetable similar to sweet potato, and has a beautiful, natural purple color. As our Mashed writer described it, "The pancake mix is on the more subtle side, though the earthy ube flavor and purple coloring are present in the cooked pancakes."

Like most pancake and waffle mixes, this one requires adding water, eggs, and butter. The mix does contain sugar, and our recommendation said it was pretty sweet on its own: "The best thing about this pancake mix is that kids love it, and it doesn't need any additional sugar coating, like syrup, to taste great." Instead of topping it with a syrup, try peanut butter to balance out the sweetness.