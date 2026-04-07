Don't Overlook This Trader Joe's Breakfast Item
A well-stocked pantry always includes a pancake or waffle mix. Having a box on hand guarantees that you can whip up a weekend brunch at a moment's notice. If you've had your fair share of buttermilk pancakes and waffles, consider snagging this Trader Joe's hidden gem: the ube mochi pancakes and waffle mix. Priced at $3.99, this mix brings a totally different flavor, texture, and color to these breakfast classics.
If the seasonal product is in stock, it's hard to miss — the box, like the pancakes featured on it, is purple. This pancake and waffle mix is naturally gluten-free since its primary ingredient is mochi flour, which is derived from rice. Mochi flour has a unique chewy texture, which you may have experienced with the Trader Joe's ice cream mochi. Ube is a starchy root vegetable similar to sweet potato, and has a beautiful, natural purple color. As our Mashed writer described it, "The pancake mix is on the more subtle side, though the earthy ube flavor and purple coloring are present in the cooked pancakes."
Like most pancake and waffle mixes, this one requires adding water, eggs, and butter. The mix does contain sugar, and our recommendation said it was pretty sweet on its own: "The best thing about this pancake mix is that kids love it, and it doesn't need any additional sugar coating, like syrup, to taste great." Instead of topping it with a syrup, try peanut butter to balance out the sweetness.
Enjoying Trader Joe's ube mochi pancakes and waffle mix at home
With the box, you already have the instructions to make pancakes and waffles at home. Yet there are a few modifications you might want to consider to switch things up a bit. For starters, in place of eggs, you could use flax eggs as a substitute and oil to make these vegan. If you want to add flavors to complement the ube, vanilla extract and shredded coconut can be added to the batter.
Several customers on an r/TraderJoes subreddit have commented that the pancakes tend to turn out flat, and opt to make waffles instead. To improve the rise of the pancakes, users on the thread advise not to overmix the batter, and to let it sit for a few minutes so the baking powder activates. Another user suggests a ½ teaspoon baking soda and lemon juice to increase the rising potential of the pancakes.
The mix is the perfect base for desserts, too. By tweaking the ingredients and baking in a circular pan, the mix can be baked into a cake — a coconut frosting or passion fruit topping would be the perfect addition. Another option is making butter mochi, a dense, chewy cake cut into squares. For this recipe, more butter gets added, as well as a cup of milk or coconut milk. The possibilities are plentiful — with a bit of recipe adjusting, you can make pretty purple muffins, cupcakes, and even cookies.