Beef Tallow Vs Lard: The Differences In Nutrition You Need To Know

With every new piece of research on the effects of food on our health and wellbeing, public opinions tend to sway, resulting in fad diets. These eating trends are nothing new. A different diet has been recommended almost every decade, from eating a grapefruit at every meal in the 1930s to the growing popularity of paleo and keto diets in the 2010s. The 2020s popularized the carnivore diet, which may be a reason why the consumption of animal-based fats for cooking is on the rise. Among the animal-based cooking fats that come under this category are tallow (rendered beef fat) and lard (rendered pork fat). From a nutritional standpoint, are tallow and lard different from one another?

We cannot compare any types of animal fat without first talking about their high content of saturated fat. The basic characteristic of saturated fats is that they are chemically stable, thus generally solid at room temperature, and able to withstand high-heat cooking. Saturated fats provide the body with energy, but their generally poor reputation for being linked to heart disease is part of why people stopped using these old-school cooking fats in the last century.

That said, both tallow and lard provide crucial nutrients for the body. Before we proceed further, it is important to note that the nutritional benefits discussed here are linked to high-quality tallow and lard sourced from pasture-raised animals, rather than those from factory farms.