Sunny Anderson's Unlikely Path To The Food Network

A good chef has to practice discipline, but Food Network fans might be shocked to find out how one of the brand's stars attained that skill. Sunny Anderson, the bubbly, energetic host of "Cooking for Real," "Home Made in America," and "The Kitchen," got her start in a career not exactly known for good cuisine. Sunny's unlikely path to becoming a television chef began with her joining the Air Force.

Anderson grew up in a military family, and she joined the Air Force herself in 1993. When stationed in Seoul, South Korea, she hosted a radio show on base. Once she completed her service, her career in radio took off, leading to New York's popular Hot 97 station. Anderson caught the ear of someone at the Food Network, who noticed she had a knack for gab and a passion for cooking. This led to a guest spot on Emeril Lagasse's show "Emeril Live."

Anderson told ABC News in 2013, "I was so nervous when I went to Emeril — it's the first time I've ever thrown up from nerves because Emeril is this big thing. I rolled into Food Network and shook everyone's hands and said hey to everybody and went on to chase a dream." After that appearance, Anderson's television career took off, and she went from a senior airman to a celebrity chef worth approximately $5 million.