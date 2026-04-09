Here's Why Grapes Are Packaged In Breathable Bags

Fruits come packaged in a variety of ways. Some have their own sufficient exterior (oranges, apples), berries almost always come in plastic clamshells, and grapes are sold in a plastic bag with holes. Those holes are not a random design choice. They allow grapes to breathe and keep them fresh longer.

After being harvested, grapes continue to respire, releasing moisture and gases such as ethylene and carbon dioxide. Respiration changes unripe fruit, like green bananas or hard peaches, into something sweet that can be eaten. However, grapes no longer ripen after they are harvested, so this respiration is not a benefit. Without airflow, released moisture can get trapped. Fruit sitting in moisture is almost never a good thing: It's the perfect environment for mold growth.

The plastic clamshells that grapes sometimes come in also have plenty of holes for this same reason. A completely sealed bag or box would turn into a mini greenhouse filled with slimy, spoiled grapes. One of the mistakes people make when buying grapes is not checking their firmness or if there are any brown spots present. These thin, open bags provide easy access to check their texture and appearance.