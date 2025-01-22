The Absolute Best Way To Wash Grapes

First, here's what not to do: Don't use soaps or detergents to wash grapes (or any other produce). Those products could linger on the produce's skin, and you don't want to ingest them. Here's what you should do, even before you start washing: Make sure your hands are clean and that any surfaces the produce might touch — like the kitchen sink — have also been thoroughly sanitized.

As for the previously mentioned baking soda solution, research published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry demonstrated that this is only slightly more effective than rinsing with water alone, so you're welcome to skip this step. Still, it won't hurt you if you do it correctly. (In general, baking soda is a miracle cleaner with many other applications in the kitchen.) After mixing a solution of 1 teaspoon of baking soda for every 2 cups of water, submerge the grapes and swish them around gently before soaking them for up to 15 minutes. Any longer and the skin will start breaking down. Then just rinse and dry as usual.

One more tip to keep in mind for grapes and other delicate fruits: Though you might want to wash them as soon as you get home from the store, resist that urge — any lingering moisture on their skin will hasten their decomposition. Instead, keep them in the fridge without washing. Then, when you're ready to eat them, simply wash as many as you need. Now that your grapes are clean, check out our guide for washing all kinds of fruits and veggies.

