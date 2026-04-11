Maryland Locals Swear By This Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joint
There's no shortage of pizzerias in the U.S. Whether you live in a pizza capital or a rural area, there's a place nearby where you can secure a fresh pie. But not all slice joints are created equal. Take Matthew's Pizza in Baltimore, Maryland, which is the best pizza place in the state, according to many who've dined there.
"My first visit; unforgettable. This place was wonderful, very friendly ... Great pepperoni pizza," one TripAdvisor reviewer declared. "Matthew's Pizzeria captures the essence of rustic Italian cooking with their hearty pizzas. The crust has a wonderful crispiness to it, and the toppings are always fresh and flavorful," raved another. "The Matthew's I fell in love with is back to its former glory ... The pizza is the best in Baltimore for sure," asserted a third. Many visitors also say the service is on par with the food.
As far as pizza toppings you haven't tried but should, turn to the resto's signature crab pie, loaded with lump crab meat, cheese, caramelized onions, and Old Bay. "The crab pizza is thick with delicious crab, a unique sauce, [and] a wonderful, tasty crust," one diner explained. "Every time we come home, we have to get a crab pie for our first meal and it NEVER disappoints!" added another. "It is rare ... to eat something that immediately shows itself to be one of the best in America, but the crab pie at Matthew's is ... clearly in that league," said another fan.
Matthew's has more to offer than just award-winning pizza
Matthew's Pizza has been around since 1943, making it Baltimore's oldest pizzeria. What sets it apart, you ask? The resto, which was started by a father-and-son team that specialized in tomato pies, is known for its secret dough recipe that produces a one-of-a-kind crust. The ambiance is just what you want from a hole-in-the-wall pizza restaurant, too: cozy, casual, and filled with locals and tourists alike.
With years of history, its reputation precedes it. But Matthew's fandom goes beyond longevity, as the resto has been winning awards for decades. To name a few, it was named Best Classic Pizza Joint by Baltimore Magazine in 1983 and 1988, Best Pizza by Yelp in 2010, and one of the Best Pizzas in America by Thrillist in 2014. Most impressively, it's also received numerous nods from Zagat, an esteemed restaurant guidebook and ranking system, between 2008 and 2019, so its food has clearly been consistently excellent.
The crab pie is arguably Matthew's most famous pizza. But the pepperoni, margherita, and three-cheese (topped with hand-grated mozzarella, reggianito, and ricotta cheeses) pies are also among the most popular options. Diners say there's more to sink your teeth into than a fresh slice, though. The spinach salad with warm honey-Dijon dressing, antipasto salad, meatball sub, and bruschetta are all standouts among reviewers.