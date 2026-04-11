Maryland Locals Swear By This Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joint

There's no shortage of pizzerias in the U.S. Whether you live in a pizza capital or a rural area, there's a place nearby where you can secure a fresh pie. But not all slice joints are created equal. Take Matthew's Pizza in Baltimore, Maryland, which is the best pizza place in the state, according to many who've dined there.

"My first visit; unforgettable. This place was wonderful, very friendly ... Great pepperoni pizza," one TripAdvisor reviewer declared. "Matthew's Pizzeria captures the essence of rustic Italian cooking with their hearty pizzas. The crust has a wonderful crispiness to it, and the toppings are always fresh and flavorful," raved another. "The Matthew's I fell in love with is back to its former glory ... The pizza is the best in Baltimore for sure," asserted a third. Many visitors also say the service is on par with the food.

As far as pizza toppings you haven't tried but should, turn to the resto's signature crab pie, loaded with lump crab meat, cheese, caramelized onions, and Old Bay. "The crab pizza is thick with delicious crab, a unique sauce, [and] a wonderful, tasty crust," one diner explained. "Every time we come home, we have to get a crab pie for our first meal and it NEVER disappoints!" added another. "It is rare ... to eat something that immediately shows itself to be one of the best in America, but the crab pie at Matthew's is ... clearly in that league," said another fan.